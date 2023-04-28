Naperville man struck by lightning in Florida

A 33-year-old Naperville man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning Thursday in Florida's Panama City Beach.

Joshua Lee Wheeker was on the Panama City Beach Pier when he was hit, ABC 7 reported, citing its WJHG affiliate.

"The storm kinda started rolling in, and they called everyone off of the pier, due to the lightning, and there was two men walking down the pier, and lightning struck the first time a little bit behind them, and missed, and they kind of hunkered down, and then, within about five or 10 seconds, the second one hit, and actually struck one of the men, and it was a pretty bad situation," witness Ethan Bryan told WJHG.

Police said Wheeker was receiving CPR from a bystander when they arrived.