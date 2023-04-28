Naperville house fire blamed on outdoor fire pit

Naperville fire officials believe a fire in an outdoor fire pit extended to a home early today and caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the two-story, single-family home on the 1300 block of Cantigny Court just before 6 a.m.

Smoke was showing from the rear of the house and firefighters found a small fire on the exterior of the home.

Residents and pets were able to escape the house before firefighters arrived and told investigators that they were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

The house was deemed habitable and the residents were allowed to return to their home.