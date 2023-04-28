NAMI hosts annual gala May 6
Updated 4/28/2023 1:45 PM
The National Alliance of Mental Illness-DuPage hosts its annual "Shine A Light" gala at 5:30 p.m. May 6 at the Chicago Marriott in Naperville. There will be a surf and turf dinner and live entertainment including a magic show, and DJ with music and dancing. Gala-goers will see a video presentation from Marc Rogala, a survivor of substance use disorder and a volunteer at NAMI. Rogala said hearing a speech from a NAMI volunteer helped him start his own journey to recovery years ago. Now, he hopes to do the same for others. Purchase tickets by the end of April via namidupage.org/shine-a-light-gala/, for $175 or $160 for each additional guest. All profits from the gala go toward paying for mental health services in the community.
