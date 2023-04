Lake County property transfers for March 20-28, 2023

Antioch

$489,000; 40492 N South Newport Drive, Antioch; Sold on March 22, 2023, by James Matthew Sadoski to Robert B Gear III

$425,000; 42530 N Pedersen Lane, Antioch; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Kenneth M Orlando to Jesus Najera Rodriguez

$380,000; 1150 Waterview Circle, Antioch; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Rachel Blackwell to Leonardo B Lopez

$349,500; 590 Needlegrass Parkway, Antioch; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Kushal P Singh to Joseph Mangioni

$280,000; 601 Indian Trail Road, Antioch; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Hilding W Brannstrom to Yazmin Gomez

$265,000; 465 Poplar Ave., Antioch; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Sallie Ann Stoner to David Hoffheimer

$228,000; 189 Maplewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Brian M Russell to Israel E Gallegos

$225,000; 1067 Autumn Drive, Antioch; Sold on March 21, 2023, by James T Wright to Michael Wright

$193,000; 269 Cedarwood Lane, Antioch; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Kelsey Jordan to Jake Sellner

$126,000; 39892 N Circle Ave., Antioch; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to GC5 Holdings LLC

Beach Park

$270,000; 12841 W Clarendon Road, Beach Park; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Rudi Van Vuuren to Corey Alan Holmes

Deerfield

$650,000; 326 Burr Oak Ave., Deerfield; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Evgeni Petrov

$582,000; 910 Osterman Ave., Deerfield; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Matthew D Miotti to Conor Bayne

$565,000; 36 Forestway Drive, Deerfield; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Caroline J Thurlow to Christian D Simpson

$506,000; 610 Robert York Ave Unit 303, Deerfield; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Philip G Van Swol to Gregory Leo Lucas Silvis

$460,000; 20 Country Court, Deerfield; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Thomas Duprey to Shayna Mae Kabiller

$435,000; 1146 Williams Ave., Deerfield; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Debra Block to Eric Van Groll

$345,000; 749 Deerpath Drive, Deerfield; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Stein Trust to Brandon Suzuki

Fox Lake

$180,000; 7220 Oxford Cir Unit 245, Fox Lake; Sold on March 27, 2023, by James S Bauer to Carolyn Henderson

$171,000; 601 Fox Ridge Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Dawn K Daun to Robin Lynn Falster

$112,500; 128 Cora Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Mohammad Iqbal to Brandon Salinas

Grayslake

$475,000; 1403 Turks Cap Road, Grayslake; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Shelly Malizola to John Mcculloch

$455,000; 33800 N Lake Shore Drive, Grayslake; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Maggie Marie Parmelee Woznick to Patricia J Evans

$400,000; 291 Carters Grove Court, Grayslake; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Brian Jackson to Gregory Mixon

$400,000; 254 N Slusser St., Grayslake; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Gary Sowell to Raymundo Sereno Gomez

$385,000; 400 Cross Arm Drive, Grayslake; Sold on March 22, 2023, by John A Birdwell to Adam Kalocsa

$350,000; 1818 Watercolor Place, Grayslake; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Neshka J Solis Rivera to James Villarreal

$339,000; 1689 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on March 28, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Michelle L Kannenberg

$270,000; 1306 Fairport Drive, Grayslake; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Malgorzata Szczurek to Marisa Englert

$240,500; 279 Bonnie Brae Ave., Grayslake; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Jordan Brown to Dana Wasicke

$240,000; 33338 N Valley View Drive, Grayslake; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Kyle E Boyer Hans to Wesley Skahill

$215,000; 161 Burton St., Grayslake; Sold on March 21, 2023, by John J Meyer III to Christopher Frumkin

$209,000; 17759 W Iroquois Drive, Grayslake; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Janice M Basten to Gerardo Zapata

Gurnee

$590,000; 972 Danielson Court, Gurnee; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Gideon T Traub to Mohammed Mohsin

$505,000; 4850 Kings Way W, Gurnee; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Philbin Trust to Lucas A Vaal

$439,000; 340 Prescott Lane, Gurnee; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Fishman Trust to Nirmana Ally

$387,000; 6136 Indian Trail Road, Gurnee; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Nimrah Syed to Anthony Michael Kiefer

$380,000; 1610 Greenfield Court, Gurnee; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Susam M Macphail to Brian Slutskiy

$355,000; 6342 Cunningham Court, Gurnee; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Rupa Mesaala to Amber Traub

$350,000; 7629 Mendocino Drive, Gurnee; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Mateen Khan to Kaimraj Parasram

$350,000; 498 Crystal Place, Gurnee; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Lori R Perez to Scott De La Garza

$345,000; 6049 Golfview Drive, Gurnee; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Kevin Kolb to Tyree Alexander

$335,000; 5675 Hanssen Road, Gurnee; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Robert F Balistreri to Karynanne Rae Crawford

$285,000; 6162 Brookstone Place, Gurnee; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Barbara Goldwater to Fathi Judah

$265,000; 7015 Hamilton Dr Unit 2-E, Gurnee; Sold on March 27, 2023, by William R Janssen to Rachael Michelle Crawford

$248,000; 36548 N Edgewood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Shabdiel Hurtado Torres

$240,000; 18583 W Karen Lane, Gurnee; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Main Trust to Francisco Velez

$238,000; 36471 N Dilleys Road, Gurnee; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Mark C Khayat to Miguel Garcia

$170,000; 906 Campbell Drive, Gurnee; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Hilda D Bradley to Alysha Grace

Hainesville

$190,000; 211 Holiday Lane, Hainesville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Derrick Coley

Hawthorn Woods

$535,000; 16 Brierwoods Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Stephen P Runkle to Olivia Ozner

Highland Park

$550,000; 556 Chicago Ave., Highland Park; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Remigiusz Lyczko to Robert Klairmont

$514,000; 1211 Sherwood Road, Highland Park; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Egnor Trust to Miles Rush

$500,000; 3535 Patten Rd Unit 3F, Highland Park; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Robert Channick to Sarah Appel

$389,000; 271 Whistler Road, Highland Park; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Angela Stamas Kolaras to Ivanka Stefanova

$379,000; 1380 Glencoe Ave., Highland Park; Sold on March 28, 2023, by 2 Of 9 LLC to Shannon Knight

$345,000; 546 Hyacinth Place, Highland Park; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Adam S Fox to Marilyn Varghese

$320,000; 1816 Rosemary Road, Highland Park; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Virsco Homes LLC

$252,000; 1230 Park Ave W Unit 204, Highland Park; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Kinnucan Trust to Socapec LLC

Indian Creek

$460,000; 516 Savoy Court, Indian Creek; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Aparna Aiyer to Gustavo Giacomo Silva Sr

Ingleside

$195,000; 35764 N Laurel Ave., Ingleside; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Hardwood Investment Corp to Ana Patricia Mendez

$175,000; 35671 N Laurel Ave., Ingleside; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Finance Of America Mortgage Ll to Carmen Arce

$157,000; 25605 W Oakland Drive, Ingleside; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Anthony P Boubin to Angela Kelly

Island Lake

$178,000; 4369 Waters Edge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on March 20, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Richard Jensen

Lake Bluff

$630,000; 715 Jenkisson Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Dmfm LLC to Emilia M Pedersen

$480,000; 708 Garfield Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Snezana Cerda to Simon Jensen

$444,500; 664 Pine Court, Lake Bluff; Sold on March 27, 2023, by William Wiegand to Jacqueline Halligan

$425,000; 200 Forest View Drive, Lake Bluff; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Bentley A Willis to Luz Gvero

Lake Forest

$250,000; 1301 N Western Ave Unit 217, Lake Forest; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Domanski Erdman Trust to Claudia Friedman

Lake Villa

$350,000; 887 Breeze Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Victor Goltz to Lauren Addis

$340,000; 25069 W Forest Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Michael Bubb to Brandon P Jandula

$310,000; 260 Northwind Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Scott Hubler to Michael Lujan

$297,000; 331 Woodhill Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Ronald Wagner to Mary Duncan

$292,500; 1370 Brighton Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Nahum David Nazaire to Matthew Matuszak

$260,000; 24847 W Forest Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Warlito R Faigal to Robert J Kirchner Jr

Lake Zurich

$500,000; 1225 Berkley Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 20, 2023, by David Boelter to Olena Ostapchenko

$371,000; 611 Cortland Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Susan Ehrhardt to Ayoob Nazeer

$367,000; 405 Grand Ave., Lake Zurich; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Murkam Investments LLC to Efrain Escobedo Lariz

$364,000; 23654 N Echo Lake Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Judith Wills to Roman Manolii

$355,000; 720 Red Bridge Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Rhodes Trust to Carlos Dominguez Flores

$315,000; 1026 Betty Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Derik J Harlow to Ethan Hildebrandt

$280,000; 144 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Gregory Yurovsky to Vasyl Skrylov

Lakemoor

$500,000; 32287 N Allegheny Way, Lakemoor; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Jeff Allen Nickles

$420,000; 28219 W Yosemite Court, Lakemoor; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Robert J Nelson Iv to Thomas Guerriero

$340,000; 28792 Pilgrims Pass, Lakemoor; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Custom Development LLC to Chad Lasky

Libertyville

$745,000; 1831 Belmont Drive, Libertyville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Sarah Mendoza to Hayley Block

$740,000; 844 Interlaken Lane, Libertyville; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Terrence L Voelker to James M Schamber

$715,000; 310 Hyatt Drive, Libertyville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Dana J James to Neil Amirtha

$700,000; 1681 Wilton Court, Libertyville; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Stephanie Brooke Schamber to Nathan Quattrochi

$618,000; 2150 Irene Lane, Libertyville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Fortis Trust to Nicholas Roman

$492,000; 1460 S Lancaster Lane, Libertyville; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Taha Suglatwala to Venkata Satish Kumar Movva

$480,500; 400 Buckingham Place, Libertyville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Samual T Blodgett to Thomas Moore

$471,000; 766 7th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by John G Suhayda to Shreyas Rane

$424,000; 1941 Cranbrook Road, Libertyville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2022 A LLC to Ahmed Fawaz

$410,000; 1350 Benson Lane, Libertyville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Carrie Piwowarczyk to Siobhan E Reid

$402,000; 417 Garfield Ave., Libertyville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Ion Popa to Urszula Krol

$340,000; 1314 Trinity Place, Libertyville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Judith Sue Cunningham to Majbrith Brody

$325,000; 1129 W Golf Road, Libertyville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Daniel Oberman to Tiffany N Steele

$280,000; 524 2nd St., Libertyville; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Cerveny Trust to Community Partners For Affordable

$270,000; 875 Garfield Ave., Libertyville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Gerald Dismer to Michael H Marra

Lincolnshire

$725,000; 3 Royal Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Stephen D Stroth to Jason Bergmann

$700,000; 87 Elmwood Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Dans Construction LLC to Alex Walter Birador

$575,000; 327 Rivershire Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Jin Li to Rodrigo Amorim Campos Parra

$342,000; 5 Hastings Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Emanuel J Zielinski to Atanu Ghosh

Lindenhurst

$335,000; 1540 Robincrest Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Angeline Craig to Stacie M Dunn

$300,000; 2225 High Point Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Daniel Cardinell to Margarita Romero Mayo

$285,000; 2009 Woodland Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Kevin Antillon to Abel Arteaga Jr

$275,000; 326 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Heather Renee Ankley to Umer B Annaqeeb

$252,500; 1807 Elmwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Mark Daniel Tilli to Ogden Edwards

$250,000; 2323 Springhill Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Rhett A Mitchell to Destinee Eronen

$177,500; 3096 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Vanessa Williams to Srikara Chaitanya Ghantasala

$177,000; 625 Arrowwood Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Jon Williams to Scott Sell

$170,000; 2308 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Julia Migut Aparicio to Dylan Griffin

McHenry

$242,000; 35118 Paupukkewis Trail, McHenry; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Culotta Family Trust to Michael A Follman

Mundelein

$480,000; 1451 Tudor Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Gordon F Bockwinkel to Tetiana Mysochenko

$455,000; 1305 Sterling Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Imholz Trust to Marta Malko

$415,500; 39 S Emerald Ave., Mundelein; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Peter J Menary to Dane G Epple

$415,000; 2648 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Andrew Daire to Mary J Murphy

$395,000; 2856 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Francisco S Garcis to Mohammad H Alshaer

$395,000; 1590 Garden Court, Mundelein; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Angela D Evans

$388,000; 2656 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Anna Pischak

$369,500; 551 Valley Forge Lane, Mundelein; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Westin Trust to Harwinder Paul Singh

$365,000; 1451 Derby Lane, Mundelein; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Igor Fialko to Serghei Podubnii

$337,000; 2650 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ellen Brown

$325,000; 1404 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Jamsda LLC to Dilshoda Ashirova

$267,109; 590 Jennifer Circle, Mundelein; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Ethel Weiss to Victor Kanyendo

$250,000; 542 Jennifer Circle, Mundelein; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Liudmila Kuznetsova to Kostyantyn B Chernega

$235,000; 406 E Park St., Mundelein; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Brian P Carman to Michele Overturf

$195,000; 21 W Hawley St., Mundelein; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Cbr Enterprises LLC to Connie Mendoza

$184,000; 1913 Barnhill Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Advantgarde Investment Group LLC

$120,000; 516 Bobby Lane, Mundelein; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Kurt A Leipold to Dan Finnegan

$115,000; 11 Edgemont St., Mundelein; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Zimmers Trust to Scott D Van De Motter

North Chicago

$230,000; 1616 Park Ave., North Chicago; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Gladis Mendoza to Elizabeth Jeanine Ransom

$187,000; 1131 Park Ave., North Chicago; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Terese Simons to Enrique J Villegas

$170,000; 1220 Jackson St., North Chicago; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Jesus Castillo

$152,000; 3023 15th Place, North Chicago; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Jeffrey T Winburn to Atul Saraswat

$139,000; 3120 Vickie Lane, North Chicago; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to William & Williams Real Estate

$130,000; 3102 21st Place, North Chicago; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Michelle Jones to Pioquinto Salazar

Park City

$270,000; 341 Greenview Drive, Park City; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Yanira Loria to Joe C Illana

Round Lake

$306,000; 25649 W Brooks Farm Road, Round Lake; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Raymundo Velarde to Wilfredo A Delacruz

$193,000; 289 W Whispering Oaks Lane, Round Lake; Sold on March 22, 2023, by David T Stefanski to Devyn D Johnson

$190,000; 118 N Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Robert Kolar to Ricardo Martin

$175,000; 317 W Treehouse Lane, Round Lake; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Wan Ling to Hugo Martinez

$168,000; 1310 W Black Wolf Road, Round Lake; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Gold Coast Builders

$165,000; 265 W Treehouse Lane, Round Lake; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Shelia A Winstead to Dwayne Eddie Jenkins Jr

$160,000; 24522 W Passavant Ave., Round Lake; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Clara Rodriguez Madrid to Ricardo Martin

Round Lake Beach

$295,000; 2567 N Mallard Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Paul R Iman to Eveli Perez Herrera

$285,000; 1310 Turnbull Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Gmag Properties Inc to Jeremy P Hanchar

$275,000; 1401 N Channel Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Hector Gomez to Clara Ines Mendez Avila

$240,000; 523 W Hawthorne Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Juan Gutierrez to Julie Johnson

$230,000; 911 Ronald Terrace, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Southwest Florida Investment L to Carlos M Castaneda

$198,000; 111 Ferndale Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Iain M Abernathy to Alex William Houston

$197,000; 2053 Westview Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Tim Nokes to Elmer Jovel

Round Lake Heights

$102,000; 704 Mohawk Drive, Round Lake Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Kaylee Ridiros to Virgilio Ascencion

Round Lake Park

$265,000; 160 Dartmoor Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Juan M Argomaniz to Jose Manuel Escobedo Montoya

Spring Grove

$210,000; 38472 N 5th Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Timothy R Tylkowski to Brett Dorn

Vernon Hills

$540,000; 650 Haddon Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 23, 2023, by James E Satkiewicz to Daniel Ochieng Onyiego

$535,500; 439 Chesterfield Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Hpa Borrower 2019 2 LLC to Matthew T Garrity

$365,000; 201 E Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Valeriy Lykholap to Oleh Vernyhora

$349,000; 13 Birmingham Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Mtglq Investors Lp to Aneta Pescatore

$330,000; 393 Bloomfield Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Raja Bharatreddy Duggimpudi to Arpan Saini

$325,000; 208 Annapolis Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Samantha Chiappe to Bradley A Strong

$230,000; 101 Burnside Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Tania Margova to Petar Margov

$220,000; 1002 Polk Ct Unit 174, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Hoffman Trust to Santosh Nagnath Shinde

$180,500; 302 Creekside Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Wayne Hsueh to Sankara Trust

$163,000; 239 W Court Of Shorewood Unit 1A, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Howard Shen to Johnny He

$160,000; 1002 Centurion Ln Unit 2, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Jhawar Properties LLC to Ruixiang Chang

$149,500; 935 Commonwealth Ct Unit 3, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Tai Fen Wei to Tai Jan Wei

Volo

$285,500; 830 Richard Brown Blvd., Volo; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Brianna M Wicinski to Kate B Costigan

Wadsworth

$785,000; 37127 N Kimberwick Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Mark E Weishaar to Anas Fouad

Wauconda

$560,000; 29951 N Us Highway 12, Wauconda; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Cheryl L Adelizzi to Mitchell G Mellone

$405,000; 25604 W Ivanhoe Road, Wauconda; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Miceli 5 LLC to Giovanni Labbate

$368,500; 2371 Bluewater Drive, Wauconda; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Jasjit Kalra to Curtis Wilson

$215,000; 365 Larkdale Row, Wauconda; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Kong Bin Wang to Maria C Soto Carballo

$135,000; 450 N Main St Unit S-207A, Wauconda; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kenneth A Miller to Todd Probasco

Waukegan

$550,000; 1905 Grand Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Carmelita Ramirez to Raymundo Martinez

$297,500; 915 Hickory St., Waukegan; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Joel A Ekberg to Paul Myers

$240,000; 1501 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Peggy S Smith to Saima P Bhatti

$210,000; 3335 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Brandon Jardine to Samuel Enrique Garcia Martinez

$186,000; 603 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Fox Trust to Jane Surowiec

$165,000; 144 N Butrick St., Waukegan; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Tsgd LLC to Ivan Canteria

$155,000; 2943 W Wadsworth Road, Waukegan; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Gregory P Fraley to Waukegan Port Dist

$120,000; 235 S West St., Waukegan; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Mortezaie Properties LLC to Diana C Fuentes Guerrero

$74,500; 655 Grand Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Donna F Johnson to Carmen Zambrano

Winthrop Harbor

$320,000; 1433 Fulton Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Katherine A Baron to Jennifer Harwood

$237,000; 701 Russell Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Darren L Tanner to Heather M Debus

$232,000; 745 Geddes Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Laura F Garrard to Karla J Christopher

$178,000; 1137 Franklin Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Maxwell Vador to Darren James Rohde

$143,000; 430 Garnett Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Dei Series LLC to Jose F Turcios

Zion

$255,000; 4206 Jay Drive, Zion; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Darla Frazier to Trinidad Rivera

$245,000; 1413 33rd St., Zion; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Juan M Perez Ramirez to Lateefah Dawud

$210,000; 4013 Tartan Trail, Zion; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Esteban Solis to Tamisha Gongora

$188,000; 2914 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on March 28, 2023, by First Building Together Inc to Blanca V Leanos

$80,000; 2102 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Victor Hugo Perez to James P Oommen

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.