Kane County property transfers for March 1-30, 2023

Algonquin

$438,000; 1921 Cloverdale Lane, Algonquin; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Artur Kiezel to Roman Nydza

$400,000; 2316 Poets Lane, Algonquin; Sold on March 20, 2023, by John W Garry to Mark E Goins

Aurora

$565,000; 3119 Bennett Place, Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Joseph J Hartge to Murali Krishnan

$505,000; 670 Inverness Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Robert Mochel to Adam K Rohman

$489,000; 4157 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Pranav Sundriyal

$485,500; 4518 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Nurbek Mamadzhanov

$440,000; 2586 Thornley Court, Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Thomas Reinacher to Ravi Kumar Jelluri

$435,000; 2198 Brookside Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Ysmael Lopez to Khatanzorigt Urtnasan

$430,000; 35 Richmond Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Scott R Duncan to Jonathan Duncan

$400,000; 140 S River St Unit 301, Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Terrence Gallagher to Eric L Macdonald

$375,000; 1515 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Amy R Baudouin to Gretta Bieber

$374,500; 4189 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 22, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Adrivit Roy

$360,000; 2213 Cheshire Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Jagadeesh Raichur to Yaseen Ahmed Shaik

$359,500; 963 Celebration Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Bigelow Farnsworth LLC to Namrata Marupudi

$359,000; 1948 Sedgegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by William C Wu to Christopher A Ellis

$350,000; 353 N Commerce St., Aurora; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Haribabu Ravella to Salamat Urzhanov

$330,000; 1085 Orchard Lake Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Nadine M Gauer to Joseph Supina

$325,000; 471 Conservatory Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Filetti Trust to Zarifjon Inoyatov

$316,000; 436 Blackhawk Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Gudelio Lopez to Guadalupe Arellanes

$313,000; 1940 Swarthmore Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Patsy C Paxton to Rebecca A Palmer

$295,000; 1653 Trafalgar Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Matthew V Wiegel to Kacie Carpenter

$290,000; 505 Metropolitan St Unit 505, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Nosir Turaboev to Dev Ra Real Estate LLC

$285,000; 222 Central Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Robert C Voice to Jean Paul Val

$275,000; 3010 Long Grove Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 20, 2023, by William Earl Salmon to Jared Perez

$268,000; 1515 Roanoke Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Joseph J Davids to Eloy Arciga

$267,500; 423 W Park Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Patricia Espinoza to Elizabeth Escarria

$262,000; 870 Camden Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Hpa Borrower 2019 2 LLC to Home Plus Property Holdings LLC

$260,000; 1110 Norwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Raghunathan Meenakshisundaram

$250,000; 930 Bowditch Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Artemio Villalpando

$249,000; 732 6th Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Sheila R Nicol to Cristian A Lazcano Casas

$243,000; 814 Pennsylvania Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Andres O Roman to Gregorio Maximino Onofre

$238,000; 921 Jackson St., Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Andrew Shaw

$235,000; 2211 Gettysburg Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Denise Buckner to Ezequiel Aguirre

$230,000; 3493 Ravinia Cir Unit 3493, Aurora; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Ann Gemma Handumon to Abdul H Khan

$230,000; 2413 Courtyard Cir Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Rachael Rosemarie Perry to Francisco J Ibarra

$225,000; 431 S Union St., Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Joseph D Krantz to Daniel Lee Strope

$225,000; 332 Park Ridge Ln Unit 5B, Aurora; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Angelica Thomas to Ramesh Palipi

$220,000; 1426 E Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Brooks Vanderveen to Antonio Gutierrez

$213,000; 961 Wood St., Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Karas Trust to Katherine Aquino

$210,000; 870 Almond Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Arturo Bonilla to Simo Dbila

$210,000; 335 Springlake Ln Unit B, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Thomas O Veller to Manikan Daswamy Kandasamy

$207,000; 635 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Sarah Scalzitti to Bailey E Wind

$206,000; 1221 Kane St., Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Reggi Ortega to Mariela Sugey Alvarez Ardon

$200,000; 353 Gregory St., Aurora; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Robert A Zeyen to Riddhi J Jani

$200,000; 1779 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Meharry Trust to Ana Laura Gonzalez Soto

$198,000; 500 N Glenwood Place, Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Fry Jr Trust to Shannon M Boyle

$196,000; 1092 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Ramesh Palipi

$195,000; 329 Peppertree Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Jesus L Marungo to Natalie R Kapoun

$192,000; 837 S Union St., Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Duo Trust to Khan Mohammad Sulaiman Khail

$189,000; 1201 Dearborn Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Isaias Lopez to Pedro Porcayo

$183,500; 2690 Crosscreek Court, Aurora; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Peacock Realty Inc

$180,000; 717 S Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Sonia Carrillo to Mariela Vazquez

$176,500; 1113 Pearl St., Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Guillermo Orozco

$155,000; 1231 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Stanley E Carpenter to Fermin Salmeron

$150,000; 1610 Mcclure Rd Unit 910, Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Natalya T Roos to Somil Yadav

$130,000; 1033 Solfisburg Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Maria G Castellanos to Daniel Pichardo Mendoza

$125,000; 1476 Mcclure Road, Aurora; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Jr Capital LLC

$115,000; 1050 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 202, Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Kara Jennings Boyd to Olivia Devine

$85,000; 925 Mason Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Diane Gant to Jose Eliseo G Gomez Jr

Batavia

$465,000; 864 Mandrake Drive, Batavia; Sold on March 29, 2023, by James F Hoard to John Yuhas

$440,000; 908 S Harrison St., Batavia; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Michael Schulenberg to Serenity House Counselling Ser

$410,000; 1201 Millview Drive, Batavia; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Robert Novielli to Trey Robert Pearce

$410,000; 1035 Pontiac Drive, Batavia; Sold on March 27, 2023, by David Lobdell to Cathy Lynn Thompson

$390,000; 1655 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Arielle La Reina Boris

$380,000; 337 Illinois Ave., Batavia; Sold on March 16, 2023, by William T Owens to Ted A Stanley

$375,500; 1663 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ammar Qureshi

$375,000; 1667 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mazin Khan

$360,000; 1588 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Heather Hartman

$359,500; 1561 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ishit Gandhi

$325,000; 1659 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Senthilveeran Rajamanickam

$320,000; 411 Houston St., Batavia; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Morris Zapchenk Trust to Christina Rivers

$320,000; 1555 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Angelo Blando

$304,000; 609 N Prairie St., Batavia; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Jesus Sifuentes to Juan C Quiroz Sanchez

$285,000; 630 Walnut St., Batavia; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Heather R Crimmins to Katelyn Lukensmeyer

$285,000; 125 N Jackson St., Batavia; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Melinda L Brinson to John C Rood

$257,000; 27 N Barton Trail, Batavia; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Mark E Pennington to Joanne Finley

$183,500; 1221 Brandywine Circle, Batavia; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Loretta Zoccoli to Kimberly Ann Zink Hedger

Big Rock

$150,000; 45W600 Marie St., Big Rock; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Kluska Trust to Dennis Fitzpatrick

Campton Hills

$150,000; 04N160 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Norton Lake Homes LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC

Carpentersville

$490,000; 3529 Chancery Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Stephen L Aguirre to Jonathan Demian Velazquez Vargas

$479,000; 3506 Chancery Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Gunjan Tejani to Jakub Wesolowski

$440,000; 3108 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Fiona Lundie to Serghei Croitoru

$372,500; 6656 Majestic Way, Carpentersville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Victor A Soto to Keeysha Natasha James

$320,000; 162 Tay River Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on March 14, 2023, by James A Dall to Benjamin D Katsion

$250,000; 1141 Denver Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Brenda Yanez to Iris M Muniz

$246,000; 341 Delaware St., Carpentersville; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Melanie A Sarno

$240,000; 709 Southwind Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Jose F Arriola to Gabriela Leyva Avalos

$237,000; 124 Ensenada Court, Carpentersville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Remodeling Gonzalez Inc to Trinidad Marrufo

$215,000; 29 Ash St., Carpentersville; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Nohemi Del Carmen Martinez Montecinos to Jose Arias

$215,000; 1911 Bristol Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Kenneth Gershon to Charle Ivan Jaimes Aguilar

$207,500; 1522 Pawnee Road, Carpentersville; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Jose David Villareal to Alex Perez

$200,000; 12 Wren Road, Carpentersville; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Ema F Marin Cilias to Judit Farkas

$185,000; 404 N Lord Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Robert Ray Palmer to Tamara Kachiuri

$165,000; 144 Mora Road, Carpentersville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Carol J Fiorito to Joshua Fiorito

$159,500; 804 Salem Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Elizabeth Aguilar Pineda

$120,000; 228 Rivers View Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Jose Lopez to D & C Anchor Home Solutions LLC

Carpentersville

$420,000; 16N710 Sumter Drive, Dundee; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Douglas Peonski to Wojciech Schab

East Dundee

$222,500; 534 King Ave., East Dundee; Sold on March 13, 2023, by First American Bank Trustee to Karen C Bruli

Elburn

$685,000; 2S110 Willow Creek Drive, Elburn; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Brandon J Croegaert to Thomas J O Malley III

$590,000; 41W838 Bowgren Drive, Elburn; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Shaun Healy to Richard H Neinas

$515,000; 1492 Spalding Ave., Elburn; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Sergio D Becerra to Perry Welch

$495,000; 875 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Kevin Rex Orr

$487,000; 672 Cherry Circle, Elburn; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Carla J Whittier

$435,000; 4N637 Citation Lane, Elburn; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Philip V Del Mastro to Ryan Novotny

$375,000; 1377 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Robert Daniel Piet

$375,000; 1353 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Diane Marie Derickson

$369,000; 1077 Freedom Road, Elburn; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Kaneland Properties Of Illinoi to Karen Greeti

$360,000; 518 Ridge Drive, Elburn; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Robert J Borucki to Manuel Sanchez

$260,000; 214 S 1st St., Elburn; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Soren Winquist Bailey to Cesar Garcia Villarreal

$200,000; 46W495 Locust St., Elburn; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Mary A Johnson to Trent Edward Pierson

$120,000; 312 E Nebraska St., Elburn; Sold on March 24, 2023, by E & H Acquisitions Inc to Tina M Finnberg

Elgin

$675,000; 14N506 Timber Ridge Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Michael Levine to Daniel Robin

$650,000; 40W702 Prairie Crossing, Elgin; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Schuck 2012 Trust to Michael Coughlan

$624,000; 3620 Fewflower Court, Elgin; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Overstreet Builders Inc to Jon Bach

$610,000; 42W665 Plato Road, Elgin; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Lynn A Landmeier to John Andreacchi

$610,000; 3664 Greenbriar Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Pulpe Home Co LLC to Arun Padmanabhan

$606,500; 817 Marlisle Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jennifer Walsh

$485,000; 744 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 29, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Manikanth Babu Garapati

$475,000; 734 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Sabari Sathya Udayachandran

$475,000; 312 Fulton St., Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Kristin Pfad

$460,000; 3789 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jyoteeswara Reddy Yerradoddi

$455,000; 3537 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Jasvant Chaudhari

$453,000; 3555 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Hector Arroyo Farias

$430,000; 595 Tuscan Vw, Elgin; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Zoul Trust to Enrique David

$415,000; 3157 Kyra Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Ojs Nemard Trust to Juan A Hernandez

$409,000; 3613 Waterscape Terrace, Elgin; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Stefan Allen Pinto

$400,000; 348 Snow Drop Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Janette Hazel Jacobs to Marco Gazzano

$392,000; 1101 Spring Creek Court, Elgin; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Cristina Pulido Cendejas to Kathleen Belei

$386,000; 3767 Gansett Parkway, Elgin; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Jason D Witt to Lloyd Miller

$385,000; 370 Algona Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Omar Jimenez

$370,000; 1863 Aronomink Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Thomas P Lescher to Jose F Oritz

$362,500; 1034 Willoby Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Richard R Kasten to Lorissa Formaro

$345,000; 2205 Jordan Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Reiner H Luken Trust to Hermilo Leon

$329,000; 369 Copper Springs Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Richard Colasuono to John Kunesh

$307,000; 1965 Royal Blvd., Elgin; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Michael Johnson to Fabio Catone

$300,000; 538 Madison Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Michael A Heins to Johnny Blas

$300,000; 2315 South St., Elgin; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Dream 4 Ever LLC to Marvin Alberto Ortiz Franco

$295,000; 177 S Grove Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Bjorn Rektorli to Eliza Adams

$295,000; 12N355 Tina Trail, Elgin; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Kenneth Piercey to Guillermo Ceron Arana

$290,000; 631 Glen Ivy Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Magical Property Solutions LLC to Arinola A Oluwo

$290,000; 2806 Edgewater Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Anthony T Nuccio to Judy L Davenport

$288,000; 908 Glenmore Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Centanni Trust to Maria Cortez

$285,000; 564 E Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Carol A Anderson to Miranda Savel

$270,000; 4080 Pompton Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Errol Gabourel to Hassan A Khalaf

$270,000; 116 Waverly Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Yong Xayakham to Sandy Rosario

$262,500; 3631 Hyde Park Court, Elgin; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Jaime De La Pena to Brian Anderson

$260,000; 906 Carol Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Cathleen M Zimmerman to Shareef Sanjuan

$260,000; 68 N Aldine St., Elgin; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Eric Quinones to Martha Beltran Solano

$260,000; 214 Grand Blvd., Elgin; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Anahi Troncoso to Isaac J Monroy

$258,000; 1106 Coldspring Road, Elgin; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Hanover Trust to Robert Merdado

$255,000; 172 Mulford Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Rockford Gateway Services LLC to Ronald Crist III

$250,000; 142 Dawson Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Scott Murphy to Noah Lancaster

$250,000; 1005 Reserve Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Curt J Wick to Dylan J Banks

$245,000; 8N984 Crawford Road, Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Cindy Jensen to Lucio Castillo Jr

$245,000; 390 Littleton Trl Unit 54-4, Elgin; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Scott Walton to Karolina Jaworowska

$245,000; 35W686 Crispin Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Sheila Aloba to Czeslaw J Fenger

$235,000; 29W383 Old Lake St., Elgin; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jose Aguirre to Luis F Gallardo

$227,000; 525 Sunset Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Matthew Ridder to Antonio De La Cruz Medina

$222,000; 163 Summit St., Elgin; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Abibe Jashari to Miguel Haro

$207,000; 564 Franklin Blvd., Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Lisa Rivera to Mirian Y Campos Sura

$205,000; 638 Grace St., Elgin; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Francisco Paulino Hernandez to Juan L Navarro

$200,000; 10N985 2nd St., Elgin; Sold on March 27, 2023, by John Mckinney to Silvano Elizalde Vazquez

$197,000; 1061 Leawood Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Construction Rehab Services Ll to Feliciano Mendozo Antunez

$190,000; 688 Ford Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Salvador Ochoa

$185,000; 1023 Berkshire Ct Unit D, Elgin; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Marco Laterza to Jonathan Chavez Garcia

$180,000; 570 Morgan St., Elgin; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Thomas A Mcmurray to Heather Colleen Anderson

$180,000; 167 Cherry St., Elgin; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Jose G Machuca Almanza

$175,000; 915 N Mclean Blvd., Elgin; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Deutsche Bank Natl Trust Co Tt to Benjamin Aguirre

$170,000; 304 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Luis Vargas to Monica Lee Baldree

$155,000; 2047 Muirfield Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 20, 2023, by John H Mahoney to Amanda Tannhauser

$137,500; 1061 Leawood Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Victoria L Verb to Construction Rehab Services LLC

$132,000; 765 Terrace Ct Unit 203, Elgin; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Daniel M Bos to Tawakkul Business Solutions LLC

$93,000; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 340, Elgin; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Alice C Sieverson to Charles R Derolf

$75,000; 602 Jay St., Elgin; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Wright Trust to Alejandro Zamudio

Geneva

$500,000; 1818 Williamsburg Ave., Geneva; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Matthew J Hanlon to Layne Elizabeth Kluska

$446,500; 112 Mckinley Ave., Geneva; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Laurie A Sobieray to Sean Dunlea

$415,000; 39W675 Terney Square, Geneva; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Karl R Spitzer to Erin Michelle Drummond

$405,000; 717 Cheever Ave., Geneva; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Cristian Nica to Steven Cagney

$395,000; 364 Colonial Circle, Geneva; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Ronald Singer Trust to Maria Irma Brummel

$380,000; 2692 Stone Cir Unit 111, Geneva; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Kaindl Family Trust to William J Weckler

$365,000; 919 Brentwood Place, Geneva; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Justin R Blommaert to Anna Wald

$353,000; 39W383 Baker Drive, Geneva; Sold on March 29, 2023, by David M Crawley to Ashwini Singh

$293,500; 2191 Vanderbilt Drive, Geneva; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Pinkston Trust to Linda L Stewart

$170,000; 519 Locust Ave., Geneva; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Jane Herrera to Joseph Herrera

Gilberts

$577,500; 948 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Jimmy Beamon

$524,500; 976 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Jennifer N Budruweit

$506,500; 991 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Jordan Chuipek

$460,500; 968 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Susan Zanders

$376,000; 110 Easton Drive, Gilberts; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Gilberts Town Center Rfs Iv Ll to Wilfredo J Flores Infante

$368,000; 90 Briarwood Drive, Gilberts; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Petro Giannakopoulos to Ostap Krokhmalnyi

$310,000; 273 Jackson St., Gilberts; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Brian G Revis to Tania T Hana

$220,000; 378 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Benjamin Gavina Jr to Janis E Treiber

Hampshire

$590,500; 471 Dawns End, Hampshire; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Andrew M Smith

$543,000; 451 Dawns End, Hampshire; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Marcin Szczepanski

$450,000; 1248 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mackenzie L Lonkar

$448,500; 481 Dawns End, Hampshire; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to William Edward Dust Jr

$442,500; 1212 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Luis Garcia Acosta

$439,000; 1285 Tuscany Trail, Hampshire; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Kevin Killis Ii to Pawel Run

$400,000; 1007 Peregrine Way, Hampshire; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Terrence P Byron to Barchyn Asanbek

$353,500; 470 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Joseph Geiger

$292,500; 450 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Joseph Johnson

$265,000; 2513 Carlisle Lane, Hampshire; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Fernando Olea to Juan Gasca

$250,000; 878 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on March 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Temitope A Falodun

$250,000; 319 Julie Lane, Hampshire; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Friedland Trust to Michael Joseph Kozenczak

Huntley

$525,500; 14090 Lavender St., Huntley; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Paul D Grant

$455,000; 12285 Daphne Drive, Huntley; Sold on March 14, 2023, by W Russell Trust to Bruce Anthony Porch

$415,000; 13071 Crestview Drive, Huntley; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Robert J Palczewski to Glenn Fortune Sr

$375,000; 14163 Redmond Drive, Huntley; Sold on March 27, 2023, by John Papaleo Jr to James Suerth

$360,000; 12865 Rock Creek Circle, Huntley; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Ronald D Moore Trust to Christine Cholewa

$305,000; 13367 Cadence Drive, Huntley; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Sharon A Filippo to Gary R Lause

$284,000; 12228 White Tail Lane, Huntley; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kuhnke Trust to Gail P Albano

$280,000; 13190 Drendel Road, Huntley; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Ellen H Heineman to Debora S Allen

$267,000; 13462 Michigan Ave., Huntley; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Carol M Forbes to Jo Ellyn Stillson

$255,000; 13991 Palisades Ave., Huntley; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Schroepel Trust to Michael C Quinlan

$240,000; 12387 Rock Island Trail, Huntley; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Ciombor Trust to Barbara Sonne

Maple Park

$175,000; 413 South St., Maple Park; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Jacob B Kunzelman to Lilia Allen

McHenry

$242,000; 35118 Paupukkewis Trail, McHenry; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Culotta Family Trust to Michael A Follman

Montgomery

$345,000; 1340 Hickory Ridge Drive, Montgomery; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Tracy L Marti to Brett M Czerak

$299,000; 1855 Windette Drive, Montgomery; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Michael Douglas Siddon to Brian Giese

$245,000; 1910 Bradley Drive, Montgomery; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Fred L Schultze to Hector Carrera

$225,000; 1985 Waverly Way, Montgomery; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Elizabeth Kramer to Martha Salcedo

$225,000; 174 Henry Court, Montgomery; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Joseph Kiss Jr to Abraham Hernandez Garcia

$190,000; 755 Montgomery Road, Montgomery; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Forest Brothers LLC to Enrique Barrios

North Aurora

$578,000; 311 Lake Run Lane, North Aurora; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Mccue Builders Inc to Aldo Utria

$533,000; 2965 Carlisle Lane, North Aurora; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Mccue Builders Inc to Michael Catanzaro

$470,000; 2792 Mc Duffee Circle, North Aurora; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Virko L Tammaru to Anthony Robert Polizzi

$430,000; 243 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Stephanie Ann Schuler

$400,000; 216 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Jacqueline Elaine James

$385,000; 214 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Arthur D Arrozal

$340,000; 209 Larchwood Lane, North Aurora; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Stephen A Hill to James Joseph Forbes

$335,000; 933 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Joseph F Misenko Jr

$305,000; 929 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Dane Michael Andersen

$300,000; 10 Chantilly Lane, North Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Natalie M Dejonghe to Brandon Dambrosia

$295,000; 925 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Diana L Evans

$250,000; 1693 Waterford Road, North Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Marilyn J Mack to Trenton D Medernach

$210,000; 109 E Victoria Circle, North Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Vannessa K Greer Perales to Ernestina Altamirano Cruz

$180,000; 306 Harmony Drive, North Aurora; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Mark G Rupprecht to Laura A Giesen

$157,000; 214 Linn Ct Unit C, North Aurora; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Alfredo Munoz to Esmeralda Briones Arellano

$140,000; 214B Laurel Drive, North Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Miguel Dominguez to Jairo Sarinana

Pingree Grove

$440,000; 1623 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Rupa Mesaala

$429,000; 1562 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Vera Avgarska

$419,000; 1682 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Amanda Rose Pacholok

$415,000; 1592 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Charise A Pope

$400,000; 1642 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Kiran Kumar Sunkara

$400,000; 1572 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to David A Prentis

$398,000; 1043 Waterfront Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Nicole Nowosielski to Noah D Vacco

$390,000; 1646 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Ravi Marri

$385,000; 936 Scottsdale Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Didomenico Trust to Terry German

$385,000; 1672 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Pankaj Bhuyan

$375,000; 1676 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Juan Jose Spader

$306,000; 1947 Diamond Head Trail, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Joshua Cossiboon to Ivan Kurylenko

$265,000; 1671 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Dino O Skapyak to Janusz Bakalarek

$257,000; 1378 Newport Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Stephanie A Loch to Michael Tures

$250,000; 1101 Sapphire Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Amanda Pennington to Ruben Manrique Ledezma

$245,000; 585 Yorkshire Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Gary J Lopez to James Sadoski

Sleepy Hollow

$487,500; 921 Surrey Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Michael S Swienton to Steven Michael Mcmahon

$465,000; 226 Darien Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Steve G Oneill to David F Insana

$450,000; 230 Rainbow Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Zajac Trust to Daniel Camp

$350,500; 424 Rainbow Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust to Sylwia Dymora

$110,000; 36 River Ridge Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Michael Brennan to Mark Guanci

South Elgin

$615,000; 1212 Countryside Lane, South Elgin; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Paul R Mundt to Sasiton Ounsy

$605,000; 758 Waterside Drive, South Elgin; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Watson Trust to Vincenzo R Spaccaferro

$525,000; 1175 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Fabrizio G Libreri

$460,000; 339 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Bahromjon Azimov

$394,000; 250 S Walnut St., South Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Patrick M Clesen to Margaret Theresa Deberge

$380,000; 17 N Lakewood Court, South Elgin; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Jon Bach Joint Trust to Alexander J Sturm

$358,500; 910 W Spring St., South Elgin; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Steven L Lewandowski to Richard Compian

$350,000; 9 Vernon Court, South Elgin; Sold on March 15, 2023, by David B Soofi to Norberto Feliciano

$320,000; 1079 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sonja Mina Ella Kinney

$306,000; 1468 Birch Lane, South Elgin; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Manuel T Valeriano to Jesus Galvan Mendez

$285,000; 356 Hickory Lane, South Elgin; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Nilk Maha LLC Series 10 to Greta Wright

$285,000; 11 Marie Court, South Elgin; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Trina Albiniak to Alexis Guzman Aviles

$245,000; 293 Nicole Dr Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Rick E Achord to Oleksandr Mudryk

$205,000; 1156 Manchester Court, South Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Benson Trust to Steven Jon Markus

$189,000; 822 W Spring St., South Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kristen Olberg to Julie Stevens

$165,000; 381 S Collins St Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Jeanine M Wrasse to Bhavesh Patel

$155,000; 1045 Manchester Court, South Elgin; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Robert Kropf to Bhavesh Patel

St. Charles

$750,000; 710 Fox Glen Drive, St. Charles; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Michael Ross to Ronald Stanley

$690,000; 1573 Dempsey Drive, St. Charles; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Airhart Construction Corp to William Richard Schultz

$650,000; 43W533 Horizon Court, St. Charles; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Ryan T Oconnell to Jake Ryan Perkins

$630,000; 1585 Dempsey Drive, St. Charles; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Airhart Construction Corp to Robert J Kasper

$576,500; 1900 E Tyler Rd Unit 200, St. Charles; Sold on March 27, 2023, by 1900 Tyler LLC to SQ Investments LLC

$576,000; 3N984 Wild Rose Road, St. Charles; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Alma L Tan Torres to Eric D Dammann

$535,000; 5N430 Oak Road, St. Charles; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Jim Gates to Sebastian Garland

$512,500; 208 Regency Ct W, St. Charles; Sold on March 24, 2023, by James Zizzo to Christopher Quinn

$502,000; 6N203 Old Homestead Road, St. Charles; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Todd W Oelerich Trust to Erin Aileen Hiler

$499,000; 37W756 Woodgate Road, St. Charles; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Charles T Lee Jr to Viktor Kovtunovich

$460,000; 5N637 Hazelwood Trail, St. Charles; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Soraya Nelson to Robert Petrunic

$422,500; 5N875 Millstone Drive, St. Charles; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Charles L Riley to Dean Robert Cribaro

$420,000; 41W058 Kingston Court, St. Charles; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Mark L Belcolore to Erick Gonzalez

$380,000; 1438 S 6th St., St. Charles; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Robert Kasper to Daniel M Hankins

$355,000; 7N521 Falcons Trail, St. Charles; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Nuhemi Morales

$350,000; 5N623 Il Route 25, St. Charles; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Giuseppe Anitra to Caribel Cabrera

$330,000; 5N994 Corron Road, St. Charles; Sold on March 29, 2023, by William P Apostol to Miles Clay Flansburg

$315,000; 1429 S 7th St., St. Charles; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Neslund Holdings LLC to Richard Conrad

$310,000; 1208 Ronzheimer Ave., St. Charles; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Elliott V Santiago to Brian P Greener

$300,000; 5N568 Il Route 25, St. Charles; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Hpa Borrower 2016 Ml LLC to Alfonso L Ortiz

$297,000; 75 White Oak Circle, St. Charles; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Robert L Brubaker to Jeremy Buenrostro

$290,000; 1518 Riverside Ave., St. Charles; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Rebecca C Catalano to Margot Wacks

$260,000; 106 S 19th St., St. Charles; Sold on March 17, 2023, by David Adamson to Fredy Ramirez

$230,000; 56 N 12th St., St. Charles; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Carlos C Rodriquez to Steven B Noah II

$184,000; 1724 S 3rd Place, St. Charles; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Michelle Sheen

Sugar Grove

$485,000; 322 Maple St., Sugar Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Montanos LLC to Bluestone Homes LLC

$429,500; 906 Elm St., Sugar Grove; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Trent Van Dusen to Anthony John Pankau Iii

$390,000; 337 Normandie Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Chester A Niesel to Todd Devin Powers

$385,000; 371 Hampstead Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Samantha Claire Walter to James S Yturralde

$325,000; 131 Terry Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Alan C Arnold to Patrica M Depaul

West Dundee

$520,000; 2657 Connolly Lane, West Dundee; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Taufiq R Ahmad to Robert P Covell

$430,000; 2028 Kittridge Drive, West Dundee; Sold on March 16, 2023, by David E Reid to Robert Housing

$150,000; 437 Cavalier Ct Unit 309A, West Dundee; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Michael Milkowski to Deborah E Link

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.