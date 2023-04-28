Kane County deputies searching for vehicle burglary suspect who fled
Updated 4/28/2023 8:48 AM
The Kane County sheriff's office is actively searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary and pursuit in unincorporated Campton Township.
The suspect fled in vehicle that was later found abandoned near the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Elburn, authorities said
Deputies have established a perimeter and are using drones and police dogs to hunt for the suspect.
Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.
"Individuals living in this area and local schools have been advised of the ongoing investigation and updated on the police presence," sheriff's officials noted on a Facebook post.
