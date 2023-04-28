Elmhurst University to host its first Festival of Lights
Updated 4/28/2023 1:48 PM
In the tradition of its popular Festival of Lessons and Carols, Elmhurst University will hold its inaugural Festival of Lights, an interfaith candlelight gathering featuring music, song and text from the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith traditions. Music and readings will be provided by Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elmhurst, and Congregation Etz Chaim in Lombard, with additional program support from local Muslim and Christian communities and congregations. The Festival of Lights begins at 7 p.m. Monday in Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Admission is free. Visit elmhurst.edu/about/special-events/.
Article Comments
