Elgin hopes change in liquor code will attract a microbrewery downtown

To attract new development in the downtown area, the Elgin City Council members agreed to change the city's liquor code to allow microbreweries.

The city's code previously included a classification for microbreweries and brew pubs when a Prairie Rock Microbrewery and Restaurant opened in 1995. But the classification was removed from the code after the establishment closed, and no one else applied for a similar liquor license.

"I guess it's about time. I don't know what took us so long," said council member Carol Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger said she's talked to many people in the industry who were leery of Elgin, saying it has a reputation for not being welcoming to breweries.

City Manager Rick Kozal said he was unaware of a specific brewpub interested in opening in Elgin. And even though there hadn't been a classification for brewpubs, Kozal said there would have been nothing stopping someone from seeking an application if they wanted to open one.

Having the classification removes any questions prospective businesses might have.

Council members Tish Powell and Dustin Good worked with city attorney Bill Cogley to make the change.

"I really saw this as a way of us being proactive and saying, 'Hey, we're open for business. We're interested in brewpubs,'" Powell said. "Sometimes that might be all that it takes to help get someone into the door.

"I think there are some folks that are interested in terms of locating here," she said. "And this just moves us one step forward in getting one eventually here in town."