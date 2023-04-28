DuPage County property transfers for March 9-30, 2023

Addison

$647,000; 571 N Highlander Way, Addison; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ramamani Muruvinakombe Gundaiah

$365,000; 645 N Highview Ave., Addison; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Antonio Vargas Garcia to Eduardo Garcia Cruz

$365,000; 546 N 7th Ave., Addison; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Jesse Guadarrama to Brian Hinkes

$360,000; 429 N Wilson Lane, Addison; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Rita Mancini to David Joseph Mikolajczak

$355,000; 630 N Neva Ave., Addison; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Giuseppe Lanotte to Alex P Kovach

$325,000; 645 W Sable Drive, Addison; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Lambros Trust to Marcos Onorato Lagunas

$310,000; 25 N School St., Addison; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Mario Alvidrez to Otoniel Olascoaga

$285,500; 3N711 Broadview Ave., Addison; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Michael Angulo

$225,000; 237 N Mill Rd Unit 3, Addison; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Ankit Patel to Robert K Kadisak

Aurora

$565,000; 3119 Bennett Place, Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Joseph J Hartge to Murali Krishnan

$505,000; 670 Inverness Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Robert Mochel to Adam K Rohman

$489,000; 4157 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Pranav Sundriyal

$485,500; 4518 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Nurbek Mamadzhanov

$440,000; 2586 Thornley Court, Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Thomas Reinacher to Ravi Kumar Jelluri

$435,000; 2198 Brookside Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Ysmael Lopez to Khatanzorigt Urtnasan

$430,000; 35 Richmond Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Scott R Duncan to Jonathan Duncan

$400,000; 140 S River St Unit 301, Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Terrence Gallagher to Eric L Macdonald

$375,000; 1515 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Amy R Baudouin to Gretta Bieber

$374,500; 4189 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 22, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Adrivit Roy

$360,000; 2213 Cheshire Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Jagadeesh Raichur to Yaseen Ahmed Shaik

$359,500; 963 Celebration Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Bigelow Farnsworth LLC to Namrata Marupudi

$359,000; 1948 Sedgegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by William C Wu to Christopher A Ellis

$350,000; 353 N Commerce St., Aurora; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Haribabu Ravella to Salamat Urzhanov

$330,000; 1085 Orchard Lake Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Nadine M Gauer to Joseph Supina

$325,000; 471 Conservatory Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Filetti Trust to Zarifjon Inoyatov

$316,000; 436 Blackhawk Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Gudelio Lopez to Guadalupe Arellanes

$313,000; 1940 Swarthmore Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Patsy C Paxton to Rebecca A Palmer

$295,000; 1653 Trafalgar Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Matthew V Wiegel to Kacie Carpenter

$290,000; 505 Metropolitan St Unit 505, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Nosir Turaboev to Dev Ra Real Estate LLC

$285,000; 222 Central Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Robert C Voice to Jean Paul Val

$275,000; 3010 Long Grove Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 20, 2023, by William Earl Salmon to Jared Perez

$268,000; 1515 Roanoke Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Joseph J Davids to Eloy Arciga

$267,500; 423 W Park Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Patricia Espinoza to Elizabeth Escarria

$262,000; 870 Camden Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Hpa Borrower 2019 2 LLC to Home Plus Property Holdings LLC

$260,000; 1110 Norwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Raghunathan Meenakshisundaram

$250,000; 930 Bowditch Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Artemio Villalpando

$249,000; 732 6th Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Sheila R Nicol to Cristian A Lazcano Casas

$243,000; 814 Pennsylvania Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Andres O Roman to Gregorio Maximino Onofre

$238,000; 921 Jackson St., Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Andrew Shaw

$235,000; 2211 Gettysburg Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Denise Buckner to Ezequiel Aguirre

$230,000; 3493 Ravinia Cir Unit 3493, Aurora; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Ann Gemma Handumon to Abdul H Khan

$230,000; 2413 Courtyard Cir Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Rachael Rosemarie Perry to Francisco J Ibarra

$225,000; 431 S Union St., Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Joseph D Krantz to Daniel Lee Strope

$225,000; 332 Park Ridge Ln Unit 5B, Aurora; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Angelica Thomas to Ramesh Palipi

$220,000; 1426 E Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Brooks Vanderveen to Antonio Gutierrez

$213,000; 961 Wood St., Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Karas Trust to Katherine Aquino

$210,000; 870 Almond Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Arturo Bonilla to Simo Dbila

$210,000; 335 Springlake Ln Unit B, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Thomas O Veller to Manikan Daswamy Kandasamy

$207,000; 635 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Sarah Scalzitti to Bailey E Wind

$206,000; 1221 Kane St., Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Reggi Ortega to Mariela Sugey Alvarez Ardon

$200,000; 353 Gregory St., Aurora; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Robert A Zeyen to Riddhi J Jani

$200,000; 1779 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Meharry Trust to Ana Laura Gonzalez Soto

$198,000; 500 N Glenwood Place, Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Fry Jr Trust to Shannon M Boyle

$196,000; 1092 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Ramesh Palipi

$195,000; 329 Peppertree Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Jesus L Marungo to Natalie R Kapoun

$192,000; 837 S Union St., Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Duo Trust to Khan Mohammad Sulaiman Khail

$189,000; 1201 Dearborn Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Isaias Lopez to Pedro Porcayo

$183,500; 2690 Crosscreek Court, Aurora; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Peacock Realty Inc

$180,000; 717 S Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Sonia Carrillo to Mariela Vazquez

$176,500; 1113 Pearl St., Aurora; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Guillermo Orozco

$155,000; 1231 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Stanley E Carpenter to Fermin Salmeron

$150,000; 1610 Mcclure Rd Unit 910, Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Natalya T Roos to Somil Yadav

$130,000; 1033 Solfisburg Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Maria G Castellanos to Daniel Pichardo Mendoza

$125,000; 1476 Mcclure Road, Aurora; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Jr Capital LLC

$115,000; 1050 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 202, Aurora; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Kara Jennings Boyd to Olivia Devine

$85,000; 925 Mason Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Diane Gant to Jose Eliseo G Gomez Jr

Bensenville

$260,000; 1217 Itasca St., Bensenville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Edward Keller to Ines Reyes Ayala

$230,000; 715 W Main St., Bensenville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Douglas N Coons to Carlos Solis Jr

$186,000; 132 N Center St., Bensenville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Vera R Dukups to Erin Sankey

$175,000; 240 Barron St., Bensenville; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Renee L Ryle to Muntaha Leschewski

$105,000; 1043 S York Rd Unit 511, Bensenville; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Dariusz Czerniawski

$105,000; 1043 S York Rd Unit 209, Bensenville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kris Petrov to Vasyl Tsurkan

Bloomingdale

$720,500; 237 Stonington Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Springfield Partners Group LLC to Anusha Anantatmula

$700,000; 151 Michigan Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Neelam Jain to Osman Baig

$467,500; 230 Fairfield Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Karen M Verlotta to Shazi Syed

$436,500; 244 Millford Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Vesole Real Estate Ii LLC to Dariusz J Jacher

$420,000; 144 Roundtree Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 20, 2023, by George M Durance to Jerry Kulich

$415,000; 257 Hawthorne Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Syed N Taqiuddin

$397,000; 351 Montabello, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Brunner Trust to Matthew J Cullen

$392,000; 66 Chelsea St., Bloomingdale; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Dragica Blakenship to Donna Winter

$360,000; 256 Arbor Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Jeffrey Peck to Thang Hung

$255,000; 255 Lakeshore Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Louis F Zaino to Christina K Rosanova

$250,000; 224 Oak Knoll Ln Unit 224, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Suellen Moline to Haris Saeed

Burr Ridge

$715,000; 15W232 Plainfield Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Intime Reserves Ltd to Lee Robinson

$700,000; 8324 S County Line Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on March 20, 2023, by James Gordon Martin Trust to Dean Harding

$385,000; 10S406 Carrington Circle, Burr Ridge; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Protege Investments Inc to Carrington Properties LLC

Carol Stream

$467,000; 1N334 Purnell St., Carol Stream; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Michael J Bily to Cai Yang

$365,000; 581 Adam Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Frank S Holdeman to Eldin Ahmeti

$362,000; 655 Dunhill Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Stough Joint Trust to William Scott Albright

$357,000; 1135 Lightning Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Julie Freeman to Adam Purcell

$351,000; 988 Dearborn Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Robert J Herzog to Tyler J Reitz

$345,000; 759 Iroquois Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Lindita Lumani to Alejandro Lara

$300,000; 1422 Spring Valley Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Jason D Elzie to Jerrilynn Dyson

$300,000; 1366 Woodlake Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Lill Trust to Ruby Solis

$290,000; 1292 Caribou Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Jacquelyn Ormsby to Sara Anil

$275,000; 861 Plains Court, Carol Stream; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Christian D Gripper to Dustin Loch

$274,000; 1N215 Richard Ave., Carol Stream; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Sharon D Massman to John Rader

$225,000; 470 Minnesota Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Jaswinder Puri to Jeffrey E Nelson

$167,000; 468 S President St Unit 203, Carol Stream; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Bresser Trust to Valentin Uchkunev

$115,500; 117 W Elk Trl Unit 316, Carol Stream; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Priscilla C Kolodziej to Rahi Patel

Clarendon Hills

$250,000; 434 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 202, Clarendon Hills; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Virginia M Letts to Kathleen M Woods

$177,000; 400 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 301 & PS 33, Clarendon Hills; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Andrew A Johnson to Douglas R Mcmahan

Darien

$665,000; 1817 Darien Club Drive, Darien; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Sabri Cetin to Ye Li

$492,500; 913 Hickory Lane, Darien; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Fuzi LLC to Dominic J Zarlengo

$465,000; 1052 Larkspur Lane, Darien; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Hooper Trust to Jeff Vincent Mendoza

$460,000; 7822 Del Court, Darien; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Mantas Pagalys to Jaclyn Lee Vangilder

$450,000; 17W434 Sutton Place, Darien; Sold on March 24, 2023, by William Thacker to Melissa N Dinh

$409,000; 7944 Ashbrook Court, Darien; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Naveenkumar Venkatapathi to Rita Pilionyte

$360,000; 1501 73rd St., Darien; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Papamakarios 2012 Trust to James Johnson

$320,000; 1508 Stewart Drive, Darien; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Psyhogios Trust to Zoran Bozovic

$302,000; 9207 Waterfall Glen Blvd., Darien; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Rita Jean Crivellone to Erik E Solem

$295,000; 1117 Lacebark Court, Darien; Sold on March 27, 2023, by O Keefe Trust to Mark Borse

$270,000; 8316 Woodland Dr Unit 2, Darien; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Mary R Anthony

$224,000; 2301 Oakmont Way Unit 501, Darien; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Bronson Trust to Mark Klabacha

$150,500; 7918 Knottingham Cir Unit C, Darien; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Ancient City Contracting LLC

$127,000; 7410 Brookdale Dr Unit 109, Darien; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Rps Remodeling LLC to Ehsan Sabri Islam

Downers Grove

$705,000; 1330 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Hershkopf Trust to Daniel M Long

$610,000; 4446 Stonewall Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Jonathan A White to Angela Pelaez

$555,000; 6670 Barrett St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Janet Mazzocco to David M Lafaire

$540,000; 7019 Ticonderoga Road, Downers Grove; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Michael E Weidner to Nicholas J Oros

$500,000; 5437 Brookbank Road, Downers Grove; Sold on March 17, 2023, by David Leets to Jeffrey D Leets

$485,000; 1714 Graham Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Douglas T Braun to Michael Carvell

$475,000; 5508 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Walis Trust to Creighton Prather

$465,000; 1441 Bolson Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kevin C Mcgillen to Nicholas A Sabatini

$442,500; 1719 Monmouth Place, Downers Grove; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Alan Anthony Froula to Kevin A Honn

$431,500; 2735 63rd St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Desai Estate Trust to Jeffrey Zhu

$425,000; 1430 63rd St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Christopher R Smetana to Pero Komozec

$415,000; 5724 Springside Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Kappel Trust to Edvinas Cinga

$410,000; 4706 Highland Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Guy T Swanson to Joshua Croci

$390,000; 916 40th St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Frederick Trust to Krystian Rey Sanchez Seebert

$385,000; 6101 Leonard Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Rachel L Haraldsen to Krystian Drozdz

$385,000; 211 2nd St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Michael J Zimmerman to Kevin Buckley Urban

$355,500; 9S259 Cumnor Road, Downers Grove; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Anderman Trust to Kyle Sallas

$355,000; 5400 Main St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Darcie A Lee to Roman Matthew Czerwinski

$350,000; 20W360 York Lane, Downers Grove; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Michael Rivera to Abdulrahim A Quraini

$335,000; 4334 Elm St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Paula A Bardahl to David T Orourke

$325,000; 6230 Belmont Road, Downers Grove; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Chandratilaka Wijekoon to Wendy Martinez

$300,000; 952 Meadowlawn Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Kyle Sallas to William R Kovac

$282,000; 747 Rogers St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Residential Capital Partners S to Zopher LLC

$255,000; 6300 Prideham St Unit 133, Downers Grove; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Michael S Devoe to Aleksandr Zhuravlev

$148,000; 1634 63rd St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Contruction Rehab Services LLC to Alpar Mathe

$137,500; 4220 Saratoga Ave Unit 311, Downers Grove; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Robert A Winters to Valerie A Culpepper

$122,000; 2900 Maple Ave Unit 11A, Downers Grove; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Yury Zimin to Jacqueline M Scott

Elmhurst

$739,000; 668 S Hawthorne Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Abosede Adeniji to Connor R Farrell

$601,000; 776 N Kenilworth Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Luchini Trust to Jeffery Jude Tarnowski Jr

$565,000; 406 S Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Vorel Family Trust to Christopher A Rose

$455,000; 978 S Fairfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Bradley Mcdonald to Hector Ortiz Quinones

$440,000; 952 S Spring Road, Elmhurst; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Scott Simunjak to Alec Hauser

$415,000; 195 E Madison St., Elmhurst; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Stella A Morton to Louise De Kock

$375,000; 340 W Butterfield Rd Unit 2B, Elmhurst; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Kpmr LLC to Platinum Services Inc

$357,500; 743 S Spring Road, Elmhurst; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Folliard Trust to Kirsten Westerlund

$340,000; 438 N Oak St., Elmhurst; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Cecilia A Mcgillivray to Brian A Gagliano

$310,000; 860 S Spring Road, Elmhurst; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Hasmukh Patel to Justin M Alvarez

$290,000; 443 N West Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Charles Stage to Ramzi Riadi

$290,000; 121 E Grantley Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 22, 2023, by O Donovan Trust to Water Mcnally

$285,000; 434 N Larch Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kamil Bednarik to Mckenna Homes Inc

Glen Ellyn

$665,000; 967 Chapel Ct S, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Brant Kapple to Ian Reynolds

$651,000; 290 Cottage Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Douglas Flannery to Kimberly Dikker

$625,000; 523 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Binks Trust to James Dorbish

$565,000; 231 N Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Mackenzie James Tracey to Dylan J Berger

$550,500; 750 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Adrian G J Pask to Richard Markovits

$473,000; 638 Duane St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Brian W Riley to Alexander Neuman

$450,000; 710 Euclid Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Ursula L Cox to Kyle Knuuttila

$425,000; 2S170 Kent Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Wakai Trust to Christopher Kackert

$420,000; 719 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Anthony Vaccaro

$404,000; 2S654 Ashley Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Jason Esser to Bradley J Linnemeyer

$400,000; 23W046 Armitage Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Nicholas M Gilbert to Abel Nevarez

$390,000; 3S131 Sequoia Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 27, 2023, by John Hrehoriak to Elena Nicole Khio

$347,000; 162 S Ellyn Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Robert E Reilly to Tara Hinkley

$337,000; 22W452 Sycamore Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Stefanie Dulak to Chelsea Medina

$302,000; 432 Dawn Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Garrett Knasko to Kristine Aldrich

$295,000; 1N455 Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Ganapati Adhikari to Caroline Campos

$290,000; 930 Ellynwood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Zzq Holdings LLC to Christopher Patzelt

$265,000; 367 Duane St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Karrar Mirza to Jacqueline Valenzuela

$205,000; 448 Raintree Ct Unit 3A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Kenneth Zak to Robert N Leonard

Glendale Heights

$320,000; 1773 Frank Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Thomas Burns Jr to Adam Azriel

$278,000; 86 Armitage Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Eric Nguyen to Alberto Cabrera Martinez

$245,000; 126 Kennebunk Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Anil Kurian to Sergiy Kulko

$234,000; 382 Hilton Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Brandon Bodenstab to Muhammad Tabish

$188,000; 120 Golden Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Jason Balik to Agustin Gonzalez

$145,000; 156 Dunteman Dr Unit 201, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Irene Espinoza to Fernando Jimenez

$102,500; 1557 Jill Ct Unit 11-107, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Tawakal Properties LLC to Keyuri Bhavin Brahmbhatt

Hinsdale

$721,000; 817 Jefferson St., Hinsdale; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Jps Property Group LLC

$535,000; 913 S Quincy St., Hinsdale; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Song & Zhou Trust to Nathanial Ruben Nieto

$502,000; 412 Ashbury Drive, Hinsdale; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Michael F Mcmahon to Suzanne Bond

$338,000; 820 S Adams St., Hinsdale; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Manta Trust to Paula Diane Manta

$265,000; 402 58th Place, Hinsdale; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to Yanfen Wu

$232,000; 360 Claymoor Unit 3E, Hinsdale; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Nicolas Lombardi to Erhan Kalkan

Itasca

$705,000; 642 Country Club Drive, Itasca; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Kevin M Jackson to Sujay Patel

$347,000; 15 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Tajuddin Trust to Jacob Brown

$270,000; 409 Willow St., Itasca; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Ivan Gutierrez Sanchez to Donald G Schreiner

$240,000; 604 Willow St., Itasca; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kathleen Woods to Sergio Bahena

$237,000; 424 Emmerson Ave., Itasca; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Jvl Properties LLC to Bozena Filonowicz

Lisle

$610,000; 2528 Northwood Ave., Lisle; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Dianne R Johnson Wojnicki to Sathish Kumar Dhandapani

$356,500; 6664 Fernwood Drive, Lisle; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Ullo Trust to James E Bigler

$345,000; 4464 Saint Tropez Drive, Lisle; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Azucena C Deasis to Katherine Rosenkranz

$345,000; 1126 Longwood Drive, Lisle; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Josephine Knoble to Brenda L Ernst

$332,500; 596 Maple Ave., Lisle; Sold on March 27, 2023, by John Hosek to George Steven Tripp

$200,000; 6020 Oakwood Dr Unit 2M, Lisle; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kenneth Kamin to Kevin Osburn

$195,000; 1833 Four Lakes Ave Unit 3A, Lisle; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Katherine Jane Hoglund to Andriy Matvyeyev

$176,000; 6014 E Lake Dr Unit 1B, Lisle; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Juan Antonio Contreras to Gina Panozzo

$135,000; 5501 E Lake Dr Unit D, Lisle; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Kevin M Delaney to Hatami Homes Series LLC Series

$135,000; 425 Walnut Creek Ln Unit 1507, Lisle; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Maan Jy Hwang to Gabriela Moreno

$124,000; 2300 Beau Monde Ter Unit 205, Lisle; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Steve Dweydari to Ioannis Pelentrides

Lombard

$480,000; 644 E Prairie Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Juan E Corona to Alexander Lin

$440,500; 308 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Marivic Cacal Neylon

$435,000; 547 N Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Jeremy D Juhl to Cindy Jong

$430,000; 641 Pinebrook Drive, Lombard; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Nawar Alnoman to Rachel Marie Jurkovic

$416,000; 19W181 21st Place, Lombard; Sold on March 27, 2023, by George O Bedard Jr to Qonain Bawany

$410,000; 27 S Chase Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Sarah Oneill

$400,000; 2N675 Lawler Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Michael Spadavecchia Sr to Jesse Guadarrama

$390,000; 133 W Park Drive, Lombard; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Legacy Homes Group LLC to Lourdes M Perez

$375,000; 101 W 22nd St Unit 202 & 204, Lombard; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Bz Lombard LLC to Gaba Inc

$360,000; 21W128 Canary Road, Lombard; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Peter J Orlowicz to Kimberly A Lechowicz

$356,000; 355 W Eugenia St., Lombard; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Gregory Gron to Ashley Losacco

$340,000; 1S545 Fairview Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Dylan Hund

$333,000; 318 Cimarron Rd E Unit E, Lombard; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Michelle E Hodges to Mirza Properties & Investments

$328,000; 51 S Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Ward Trust to Nicholas Drazenovic

$325,000; 525 E 15th Place, Lombard; Sold on March 20, 2023, by John Gerard Ruiz to Sajid Syed

$325,000; 500 E St Charles Rd Unit 404, Lombard; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Sohrab R Felfeli to Shehla Khan

$312,500; 31 E Grove St Unit 505, Lombard; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Alice Meyer to Brigitte O Brien

$279,000; 1430 S Stewart Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Amy Johnson to Scott Billish

$275,000; 22 E Central Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Elorde Belen to Robert Hernandez

$265,000; 510 Phillips Court, Lombard; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Khouri Trust to Maria Lorena Pulido Aguirre

$253,000; 524 E Le Moyne Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Lisa Digiacomo to Peter C Diamond

$246,000; 1185 S Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Blackwell Joint Trust to Steven Jon Jankowski

$190,500; 1130 E Wilson Ave Unit 1F, Lombard; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Gallen Properties LLC

$190,000; 2325 S Main St Unit 2B, Lombard; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Julian L Paskov to Saban Murtic

$190,000; 1470 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Bielitzki Trust to Ainy Vimawala

$185,000; 472 N Main St., Lombard; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Andrew D Duren to Uven Properties LLC

$176,000; 1311 S Finley Rd Unit 111, Lombard; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Riendeau Trust to Angel R Camacho

$170,000; 434 S Edson Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Russell R Chadra

$162,500; 532 S Stewart Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Rbg Properties LLC to Richard Alan Villagomez

$160,000; 1S711 Luther Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Gorecki Trust to Mohammed Wahabuddin

$140,000; 116 E 15th St., Lombard; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Pietras Trust to Abdul Jabbar Ahmed

Medinah

$300,000; 22W020 Glendale Terrace, Medinah; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Roman Koval

Naperville

$740,000; 4203 Chinaberry Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Joseph E Johnson to Tyler Puntney

$731,500; 4120 Easy Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Patrick S Richards to Ali B Gardezi

$727,500; 3839 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Gurpreet Sigh Sahota to Subramanian Gopalkrishnan

$715,000; 1328 Dryden Court, Naperville; Sold on March 21, 2023, by National Residential Nominee S to Tyler A Brandt

$687,000; 334 Du Pahze St., Naperville; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Corey J Waldinger to Heather A Herzog

$670,000; 3743 Quick Fire Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Sunny K Tilwani to Rohit Vikash Sinha

$665,000; 2319 Country Club Blvd., Naperville; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Tirumala R P Bukkapatnam to Ranganath Babu Bandi

$660,000; 933 Eddystone Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Vianney Martawibawa to Edwin Ptak

$653,000; 5008 Switch Grass Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Sean Renshaw to Eduardo Cardoso

$650,000; 634 Oakhurst Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Davis Trust to Callen P Fraychineaud

$649,900; 1911 Enclave Court, Naperville; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Mcnaughton Development LLC to Daniel C Daley

$624,900; 2704 Tiffany Court, Naperville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Gutsell Trust to Andrew Marcinkowski

$595,000; 620 N River Road, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Icon Place Corp to 620 River Rd LLC

$580,000; 10722 S Wentworth Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Eliaz Shaik to Baher G Bassily

$579,900; 1420 Shaw Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Rogers Trust to Catherine Whicker

$565,500; 857 Appomattox Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Jane B Engelke to Timothy S Ruda

$550,000; 1939 Spice Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Ng Trust to Siddhesh Pathak

$542,000; 2144 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Christian M Licht

$540,000; 5S671 Buttonwood Court, Naperville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Daniel Witzigreuter to Ganzorig Lkhagvajav

$535,000; 1621 Apache Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Daniel J Fumagalli to Erik A Skov

$535,000; 119 S Ellsworth St., Naperville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Mark R Dixon

$531,000; 1229 Hercules Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Brian Hampel to Blake Gleason

$528,500; 2142 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Weiguo Qiu

$525,000; 3767 Idlewild Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by John J Brejcha to Donald R Murphy

$525,000; 2440 Emerson Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Jimmy C Mathews to Qiang Xie

$525,000; 2212 Ferry Rd Unit 102, Naperville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Iron Gate Enterprises LLC to Gano Development LLC

$519,000; 2075 Maplewood Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Guerline Joseph to Kelci Schulz

$500,000; 381 Pearson Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Smya Inc to 381 Properties LLC

$490,000; 404 Russet Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by National Residential Nominee S to Abasi A Baruti

$490,000; 404 Russet Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Justin Barak to National Residential Nominee Svcs

$488,000; 653 Bourbon Court, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Taran Jaspal to Chahat Sethi

$476,500; 1004 N West St., Naperville; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Shirley A Foit to Steven M Blackerby

$425,000; 421 Orleans Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Alexandra Bednarikova to Prateek Patel

$420,000; 270 Pebblestone Road, Naperville; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Peacock Realty Inc to Karston A Shephard

$417,000; 1595 Lois Ann Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Rjh Real Estate Enterprises In to Joshua Bennett

$410,000; 820 Iris Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Schmid Trust to D J K Custom Homes Inc

$410,000; 1313 Langley Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Andre Robinson to David Kwant

$410,000; 1141 Catalpa Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Donald A Gottschlich to Kevin S Murray

$395,000; 24W701 Woodcrest Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Lisa Wrezel to Troy Arcomano

$390,000; 1338 Purdue Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Emily L Antich to Ryan Thomas

$357,000; 3306 Rosecroft Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Nikki M Ruehl to Thomas M Jackson

$355,000; 130 Kingswood Court, Naperville; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Christopher Howard to Bilal Ahmad Khan

$330,000; 2052 Tamahawk Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Neha Kapila to Jeffrey P Lem

$330,000; 1012 Bradford Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Parag Mhashilkar to Souvik Ghatak

$301,000; 30W463 Fairway Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Donald M Bisch to Charles B Matthews

$300,000; 5S383 Glenoban Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Rita Eagle Liutkus to Athziri Cocilion

$285,000; 1645 Cove Court, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by James Robert Nutley to Justin Robert Clark

$278,000; 4616 Corktree Road, Naperville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by John C Anderson to Ainl Garg

$245,000; 1229 Rhodes Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Nicholas Zeleznak to Mukesh Chhatani

$230,000; 2906 Stockton Court, Naperville; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Shiyuan Que to Nathan Dickman

$230,000; 1007 Bradford Dr Unit 1-102, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Sunil Kumar to Sachin Sumant Kale

$225,000; 21 Exeter Ct Unit 201A, Naperville; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Hahn Trust to Lea A Kee

$192,000; 1056 N Mill St Unit 204, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Marsaglia Properties LLC to Brian Jarrell

$190,000; 893 Nelli Ct Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Loreta I Tvrdy to Gheorghe Macovei

Oak Brook

$625,000; 5 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit P3S, Oak Brook; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Davik Trust to Zoe Greco

$202,500; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 14G, Oak Brook; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Monali Toke to Wiwit Siwapornpitak

Oakbrook Terrace

$396,000; 1604 S Luther Ave., Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Joseph J Geiger Iii to Samuel Schilf

$310,000; 17W465 Southlane Drive, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Gutierrez Trust to Maria G Saenz

$265,000; 1S376 Summit Ave Unit 2C, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on March 21, 2023, by P J Karahalios Land Corp to Signature Title Holding LLC

$230,000; 1S211 Summit Ave., Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Amir Bashir to Prestige Property Holdings LLC

Roselle

$445,000; 1300 Pembrook Circle, Roselle; Sold on March 15, 2023, by David Ramos to Gabriel A Molina

$427,500; 256 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Samuel Huang

$416,000; 218 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Harsh R Pandya

$412,500; 208 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Destiny Sadoski

$370,000; 826 Springfield Drive, Roselle; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Digiuro Childrens Trust to Joshua Newman

$350,000; 711 E Devon Ave., Roselle; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Timothy Nolen to Bradley Vojcak

$300,000; 329 E Ardmore Ave., Roselle; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Flowers Trust to Martin Diaz Martinez

$275,000; 629 Bryce Trail, Roselle; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jason Fairchild to Moses Allenso

$260,000; 1433 Hampshire Court, Roselle; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Dawn Mitchell to Hemandu Malhotra

$240,000; 1121 W Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Peer Trust to Shawn Payne

Villa Park

$507,000; 216 S Illinois Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 15, 2023, by King Trust to Jacob T Prosser

$480,000; 733 S Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Full Speed Rehabs LLC to John Blain

$368,000; 363 N Addison Road, Villa Park; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Maria G Saenz to Matthew V Hein

$360,000; 413 S Princeton Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Square One Investments LLC to Steve Dowjotas

$350,000; 371 N Westmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Amin Music to Denis Keserovic

$335,000; 820 S Wisconsin Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Darren Souter to Alexander P Aiello

$335,000; 632 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Nicholas J Drazenovic to Roger A Flier III

$309,000; 137 N Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Nicholas W Yancy to Tim Acker

$298,000; 302 N Cornell Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Kendall Cox to Nicholas Vincent Orlando

$295,000; 200 N Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Jocelyn Keskic to Thomas Altman

$291,000; 228 E Oak St., Villa Park; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Jose Romero

$272,000; 42 W Leslie Lane, Villa Park; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Reynolds Trust to Louis Svaldi

$250,000; 1S295 Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Agent Equity Partners LLC to Edward C Tennant Jr

$224,000; 1S178 Ingersoll Lane, Villa Park; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Razi U Siddiqi to Marco A Gonzalez

$210,000; 245 N 3rd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Joel Jarvis to Monika C Brody

$194,000; 201 N 3rd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Jose Romero to Clayton A Davey

$176,000; 1S157 Winthrop Lane, Villa Park; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Bert Nelson to Sergio Amparan

$169,000; 1S219 Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Juana Castillo to Sarah N Garcia Diaz

$102,500; 327 N Princeton Ave Unit 8, Villa Park; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Lance Allen Trading LLC to Kleomenis Papadatos

Warrenville

$370,000; 30W195 Batavia Road, Warrenville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Donald M Robinson to Rebecca L Mcdonald

$215,000; 29W440 Emerald Dr Unit 25A, Warrenville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Stratton Trust to Wesley Travis

$210,000; 30W041 Penny Ln Unit F, Warrenville; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Robert Chase Jr to Copper Coin LLC

$185,000; 29W440 Emerald Green Dr Unit 25-C, Warrenville; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Eric Anderson to Jacob Plant

West Chicago

$490,000; 3N161 Ridgeview St., West Chicago; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Susan M Sorenson to Susan M Vastola

$405,000; 1N375 Ridgeland Ave., West Chicago; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Eliseo Salinas to Jesse T Hahne

$380,000; 813 E Grand Lake Blvd., West Chicago; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Emerson J Trujillo to George E Corple III

$339,000; 29W219 Helen Ave., West Chicago; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Julian Coryell to Alexander Bush

$320,000; 821 E Pine St., West Chicago; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Johnathan P Dye to Alexandra Runk

$250,000; 29W266 James Ave., West Chicago; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Jose R Villarreal to Jalon Ray Walsh

$220,000; 1603 Orchard Court, West Chicago; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Jay P Bacheller to Leland T Nelson

$128,000; 216 E Grand Lake Blvd., West Chicago; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Samson William

Westmont

$455,000; 223 W Chicago Ave., Westmont; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Klantum Homes LLC to Jacob S Briscoe

$400,000; 1025 Longford Drive, Westmont; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Doyle Trust to Daniel Ontiveros

$380,000; 242 N Wilmette Ave., Westmont; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Javier A Reinoso to Drew Hillebold

$369,000; 902 Garrett St., Westmont; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Anvesh G Medi to Kimberly B Halverson

$362,500; 301 N Lincoln St., Westmont; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Jonathan Jobb to Eric Tomko

$332,000; 3915 Liberty Blvd., Westmont; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Lex Design LLC to Jie Liu

$320,000; 239 S Williams St., Westmont; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Carl Catalanotto to John Fluke

$185,000; 16 S Richmond Ave., Westmont; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Roberto Montelongo

$170,000; 5703 S Cass Ave Unit 113, Westmont; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Lorri Beth Stapleton to Attiya Jaffary

$160,000; 320 S Richmond Ave., Westmont; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Mark F Puc to Mark F Puc

Wheaton

$612,000; 2019 Cromwell Drive, Wheaton; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Chul Jung to Gary James Govan

$585,000; 1938 Keim Drive, Wheaton; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Brian M Dahlquist to Leo J Baker

$530,000; 219 N West St Unit 204, Wheaton; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Jennifer L Semler to Michael Mccormick

$515,000; 613 N Main St., Wheaton; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Blair Mccloud to Mark Beck

$512,000; 2305 Appleby Court, Wheaton; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Hashem Helmi to Joshua Krantz

$470,000; 1811 Wilmette Court, Wheaton; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Mcgrath Trust to Sean Bailey

$418,000; 1206 Westhaven Drive, Wheaton; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Shu Wu Tian to Jose Lavoy

$398,000; 835 Aurora Way, Wheaton; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Richard Richardson to Joseph M Carr

$340,000; 1007 Delles Road, Wheaton; Sold on March 21, 2023, by L Martinez Construction Inc to William I Ferguson

$340,000; 0N421 Papworth St., Wheaton; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Murray Trust to Michelle Kelley

$324,500; 824 Delles Road, Wheaton; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Daniel J Zurawski

$305,000; 26W576 Grand Ave., Wheaton; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Joseph W Rodey

$295,000; 1070 Heathrow Court, Wheaton; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Melissa Knight to Nicolette Loiacono

$275,000; 1682 Groton Court, Wheaton; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Patel Trust to Ann M Ilibasic

$208,000; 1694 Valley Forge Ct Unit A, Wheaton; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Filip Patrak to Adriana M Loiacono

$200,000; 422 Sunnybrook Ln Unit 25 C, Wheaton; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Thang Suut to Leonid Kovalev

$188,500; 1418 Princeton Ct Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Julish Bhat to Janice F Matuch

$172,500; 1344 S Lorraine Rd Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Christopher Sanders to George Bechir

$129,000; 337 Brookside Circle, Wheaton; Sold on March 27, 2023, by James J Parker to Laura C Gilbertsen

Willowbrook

$541,000; 6424 Emerald Court, Willowbrook; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Reiner Trust to Tarak Patel

$369,000; 319 Sunrise Ave., Willowbrook; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Tbep Corp to Rebecca Nicole Tristano

$325,000; 14 Portwine Road, Willowbrook; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Coghlan Trust to Gina M Pope

$300,000; 301 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 413, Willowbrook; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Noble Icon LLC to William Gray Iv

$275,000; 6160 Brookside Ln Unit B, Willowbrook; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Tomislav Temelkovski to Christine Kozerski

$265,000; 6155 Lakepark Ln Unit D, Willowbrook; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Mosquera 2008 Trust to Valius Seniunas

$265,000; 101 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 310, Willowbrook; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Robert J Burns Jr to Daniel O Hands

$261,000; 201 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 404, Willowbrook; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Margaret Fullmer to Elizabeth Dannenberg

$229,000; 310 Sheridan Dr Unit 2C, Willowbrook; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Marc Shipbaugh to Halyna Romanyk

$220,000; 701 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 106, Willowbrook; Sold on March 15, 2023, by James A Holderness to Anthony M Saracco

$220,000; 6401 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 112, Willowbrook; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Nancy E Smyth to Katie Pan

$175,000; 6183 Pinewood Ct Unit 101, Willowbrook; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Dana M Franks to MK & CN Group LLC

$157,500; 6401 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 314, Willowbrook; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Ancient City Contracting LLC

$155,000; 6162 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 37-304, Willowbrook; Sold on March 22, 2023, by John F Cantalupo to Nadezda Sergeevna Corsello

$145,000; 16W611 Mockingbird Ln Unit 205, Willowbrook; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Ramses Mejias Jr to Simona Stojkova

$142,000; 6110 Knoll Ave Unit 101, Willowbrook; Sold on March 16, 2023, by 414 N Beach LLC to Istora Kasimova

$128,000; 8A Kingery Quarter Unit 104, Willowbrook; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Lee Quirk to Taras Uliak

Winfield

$705,500; 1S115 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Gary R Dec

$650,000; 1S570 Verdun Drive, Winfield; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Koharcheck Trust to Race E Wright

$533,500; 1S048 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Janis E Ludeks

$250,000; 0S043 Elmwood St., Winfield; Sold on March 28, 2023, by David M Porter to Cory J Nickels

$245,000; 27W405 Providence Lane, Winfield; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Jeanne Brambert to Miguelangel Marchan

$240,000; 0N065 Windermere Rd Unit 2304, Winfield; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Nickolas Graham Kusen to Diana Krotz

$238,000; 27W714 Windermere Rd Unit 3204, Winfield; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Gwen D Addio

$220,000; 0N073 Coniston Ct Unit 803, Winfield; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Gregory Gendel to Chaney Chow

Wood Dale

$340,000; 111 Oak Hill Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Janina Cudak to Jaroslaw Nowakowski

$324,000; 1544 Bristol Ln Unit 2, Wood Dale; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Faraz Ahmad to Ani Koshy

$250,000; 713 Elizabeth Dr Unit 24D, Wood Dale; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Brien Trust to Marie L Jerriette Uy

$225,000; 148 N Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale; Sold on March 23, 2023, by 20 20 Property Investment LLC to Rosa A Sassanelli

Woodridge

$485,000; 9022 Hillcrest Lane, Woodridge; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Wei Gai to Antonio C Souza

$478,000; 9036 Northfield Road, Woodridge; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Nathan Zapotosky to Bradley Gray

$435,000; 6602 Westmoreland Drive, Woodridge; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Dave Foskett to Joan Pancho

$432,000; 3544 Kemper Drive, Woodridge; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Kevin Peterson to Abeer Mohammad

$431,000; 6421 Double Eagle Drive, Woodridge; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Gleb G Gendel to Hua Li

$400,000; 2619 Jackson Drive, Woodridge; Sold on March 23, 2023, by James Dennis to William Bothell

$382,000; 6414 Arnold Drive, Woodridge; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Andrew J Smith to Robert W Kozlowski

$363,000; 2903 Sheridan Drive, Woodridge; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Robert V Brown to Kelly Lebbing

$350,000; 6648 Foxtree Ave., Woodridge; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Winograd Trust to Brian Sass

$345,000; 6101 Tyler Drive, Woodridge; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Gregory T Lebbing to Michael Joel Vanna

$285,000; 3207 Foxridge Court, Woodridge; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Kimberly A Enriquez to William A Westmoreland V

$220,000; 2387 Kildeer St., Woodridge; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Newrez LLC to David W Deschryver

$205,000; 2478 Brunswick Cir Unit 13 B-1, Woodridge; Sold on March 24, 2023, by James Coffey to Danny Hoppestad

$203,000; 8204 Anchor Dr Unit 706, Woodridge; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Lindetta Harris to Sandra Ruiz

$170,000; 8202 Piers Dr Unit 1301, Woodridge; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Helena Topalis to Michael T Topalis

$140,000; 8308 Oak Leaf Dr Unit 1004, Woodridge; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Theodore A Mcaleer to Noe Hernandez

$129,000; 2630 Mitchell Dr Unit 8, Woodridge; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Dawn L Cameron to Rachael A Pell

$125,000; 2013 Country Club Dr Unit 4A, Woodridge; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Therese Sayles to Luis Medina

$109,000; 2453 Spring St Unit 3701, Woodridge; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Ismael Padilla De Rueda

$84,500; 5 Lorraine Ave., Woodridge; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Rodney Wilkerson Sr to Varun Tewari

$76,000; 2210 Country Club Dr Unit 11, Woodridge; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Lvm Invest LLC

