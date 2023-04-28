Cook County property transfers for March 1-28, 2023

Arlington Heights

$656,000; 407 N Haddow Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 13, 2023, by John Dreyer to Tyler Muprhy

$615,000; 712 E Crabtree Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Reup LLC to Ryan Arnold

$569,000; 1711 W Waverly Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Abdelrahman Elfar to Vishnu Patel

$502,000; 807 W Hintz Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Thompson Trust to April Carbonara

$465,000; 808 W Berkley Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to David M Schultz

$450,000; 2110 E Lilac Terrace, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Ikbal Zunzunia to Kudbiddin Aloviddinov

$420,000; 120 S Yale Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Sonja Brumfield Trust to Jmaes E Moore

$415,000; 2226 N Kennicott Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 14, 2023, by George Alexander Kaminski to Ruichao Liang

$410,000; 1523 N Wilke Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 7, 2023, by John D Kasper to Connor Heidkamp

$402,000; 2718 N Dryden Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Stransky Trust to Lucian D Maga

$395,000; 1829 E Jonquil Terrace, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Robert A Passaglia to Dimo Arnaudov

$383,000; 927 N Fernandez Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Gemini Crossroads Investments to Caroline Rayburn

$375,000; 612 E Oakton St., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Katherine A Carmean to Rahul Laguna Olivo

$370,000; 843 S Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Victoria A Cacciatore Bartlett to Martin R Carlino

$350,000; 609 S Highland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Vesole Real Estate II LLC to Kevin P Mcalpine

$349,500; 34 N Evanston Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Mecklenburg Trust to Natalia Zukowski

$335,000; 3303 N Betty Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Swisher Trust to Nathaniel P Carter

$310,000; 200 W Campbell St Unit 402, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Dennis Kehre to Aleksandra Sobota

$295,000; 1218 N Hickory Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Christopher S Toomey to Gregory Joseph Suarez

$280,000; 1630 Fox Run Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Brian Lake to Justyna Bartnik

$203,000; 2403 E Olive St., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Brian Janus to Marisol Pena Martinez

$135,500; 2430 E Brandenberry Ct Unit 1L, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Margaret Moran Ochoa to Ericka Slusarczyk

$130,000; 1107 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 4-204 G21-6, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Jennifer Wilkinson to Diana Gaeta

$110,000; 2218 S Goebbert Rd Unit 294, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Joseph G Leisten Jr to Svitlana Mylymuk

Barrington

$715,000; 730 S Forest Drive, Barrington; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Maraval Trust to Louis J Fetch

$410,000; 536 Prairie Ave., Barrington; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Stephanie A Martin to Wickman5 Properties LLC

$161,500; 600 W Russell St Unit 101, Barrington; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Richard Joseph Capozzi

Bartlett

$550,000; 246 Hawk Hollow Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Stephen M Nevrly to Alexander Rickett

$540,000; 1454 Newcastle Lane, Bartlett; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Brenda S Smith to Frank T Kopanitsanos

$478,000; 219 Buckingham Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 17, 2023, by John M Mcmahon to Drew Behrens

$470,000; 219 Edgewater Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Mark J Rubino to Dylan S Woods

$447,000; 308 Queens Parkway, Bartlett; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Kevin A Purdom to Audrey Cardo Richardson

$432,500; 659 Rose Lane, Bartlett; Sold on March 9, 2023, by House Fit LLC to Diana Wagner Sparks

$426,000; 455 Hadley Court, Bartlett; Sold on March 17, 2023, by George Linnartz Jr to Kevin O Horvath

$395,000; 1004 Bentley Lane, Bartlett; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Sterling Shore to Djamal Ait Braham

$358,000; 1196 Pinetree Lane, Bartlett; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Mark William Littlefield to Eric A Forrest

$355,000; 702 San Diego Place, Bartlett; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Piemonte Trust to Gelene Malmstrom

$336,000; 139 Wallace Court, Bartlett; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Daniel Aloisio to Scott Swiderek

$332,000; 1438 Baron Court, Bartlett; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Rosauro Refugio to Joseph Campobasso

$320,000; 515 Horizon Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Hector M Deleon to Stephanie L Lewis

$315,000; 1042 Georgian Place, Bartlett; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Su Hyon Paek to Jonathan Cebrero Gomez

$310,000; 536 Orchards Pass, Bartlett; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Gregory J Jonas to Richard Latowicz

$282,500; 516 Tamarack Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Iram Vimawala

$245,000; 1117 Sandpiper Court, Bartlett; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Capital Five Financial LLC to Julian Moreno

$225,000; 256 Mccook Court, Bartlett; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Kenneth Michael Reyes to Pauly D Properties LLC

$221,000; 555 Philip Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Saleem Mohammed

$215,500; 102 S Prospect Ave Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jeffrey Dihel to Jenny G Gonzalez Jeglum

$185,000; 363 Wilmington Dr Unit A1, Bartlett; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Daly Trust to Jacqueline E Jenkins

Buffalo Grove

$555,000; 1413 Madison Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Daniel B Sarmas to Donghua Tao

$515,000; 2440 Palazzo Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Matthew M Kudlowitz to Narendrakumar A Kapadia

$514,500; 760 Thompson Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Witold Zalewski to Anthony Ganas

$425,000; 778 Stonebridge Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Robert Kent Wilson Jr to Benjamin Becker

$415,000; 6 Mohawk Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Scott A Tidwell to Andrew Ullberg

$364,000; 6 Linden Ave., Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Schanaberger Trust to Andrew D Wells

$325,000; 620 Vernon Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Spartan Exchange LLC to 620 Vernon LLC

$295,500; 262 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Taylor Joint Tenancy Trust to Sanjiv Vermani

$265,000; 397 Covington Ter Unit 6, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Dolores A Cavenaugh to Debra A Nemeth

$255,000; 1025 Hidden Lake Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Feldman Trust to Angeline Craig

$176,000; 671 Hapsfield Ln Unit 205, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Yakov Rabinovich to Eleanor R Lapidus

$150,000; 145 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Joseph J Perillo Sr to Golding Family Holdings LLC

$126,000; 1105 Miller Ln Unit 110, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Junwon Jung to Vitaliy Hodovanyi

$123,500; 12 Oak Dr Unit 2219, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Dennis Vishnevskiy to Elena Yakovlevna Vylomova

Des Plaines

$549,000; 781 S Warrington Road, Des Plaines; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Isaaas Investments Inc to Reina Sandoval

$475,000; 9237 Delphia Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Jerzy Makowski to Jonathan E Cesario

$438,000; 559 Waikiki Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Renju Ginson to Eman M Eideh

$421,000; 815 Nebel Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Hassan M Harb to Adel Saman Armouch

$415,000; 246 Brentwood Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Richard H Quast to Frances Ugwn

$385,000; 2269 Douglas Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Samuel F De La Guardia to Cisarik Dejesus

$335,000; 2467 Eisenhower Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Aaron Haak to Anakaren Gutierrez Jimenez

$332,000; 750 Pearson St Unit 405, Des Plaines; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Suastegui Trust to Brian Mccauley

$330,000; 1841 N Shore Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Thomas R Dittmer to Simon Taylor

$320,000; 1921 Rancho Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Suleman Mohammad

$310,000; 9337 Harrison St Unit 3-714, Des Plaines; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Robin Ann Ratledge to Aksa Roy

$306,500; 1743 Orchard St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Rgj Properties LLC to Addisu A Alene

$300,000; 1031 Hollywood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Matthew Anderson to Brian A Louie

$293,000; 2645 S Craig Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Komendowski Trust to Josmairy Delvalle

$290,000; 205 Shannon Court, Des Plaines; Sold on March 9, 2023, by John P Martin Jr Trust to Cristian E Rodriguez

$285,000; 1914 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Gwen Tanascu Hogaboom to Dimitrios Spatharakis

$268,000; 1747 White St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 13, 2023, by James A Briney to Petro Doskochynskyy

$265,000; 1904 Nimitz Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Rose Kennelly to Luis A Deleon Garcia

$250,000; 332 Elk Blvd., Des Plaines; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Community Savings Bank to Nader F Anas

$245,000; 8800 Dee Rd Unit E, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Wanees Sheem Polos to Mona Ragab

$209,000; 9377 Landings Ln Unit 506, Des Plaines; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Rhee Kim to Aron Forch

$190,000; 1340 Fargo Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Humberto Chavez to Eliseo A Perez

$175,000; 1912 Maple St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Candace Ingram to Felipe D Cortes

$174,000; 9374 Landings Ln Unit 204, Des Plaines; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Siju Punnoose to Naim Saadi

$171,000; 9384 Bay Colony Dr Unit 2S, Des Plaines; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Dae Oh Yang to Jin Young Lim

$165,000; 9470 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3N, Des Plaines; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Jtdk Realty Inc to Valentina Cires

$125,000; 550 Graceland Ave Unit 12, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Bernadette Bajgrowicz to Randall Smith

$120,000; 711 S River Rd Unit 315, Des Plaines; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Alice A Keske to Fouad Baroota

$115,000; 1107 Holiday Ln Unit 15, Des Plaines; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Seung Min Lee to Stoyan Arguirov

$87,500; 135 Dover Dr Unit 13, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Karen M Spaulding to Rafal Wodecki

Elk Grove Village

$350,000; 1866 Longboat Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Maria Kojoushkova to Cvetan Conkov

$348,000; 32 Keswick Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Mark T Mchorney to Terrance Cusack

$330,000; 2 Forest Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Daisy Y Lopez to Jorge Escorza Dimas

$324,000; 1101 Lovell Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Ryan Bauch to Darlene Andrea Franco

$307,000; 1501 Columbia Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Baren Trust to Monica Larocco Mcvay

$303,000; 78 Forest Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Shawn R Mcnamara to Dylan Roberts

$275,000; 859 Spring Creek Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Kristen A Gray to Kathleen J Spahr

$265,000; 935 Charlela Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Diaz Trust to Ss Home Properties LLC

$260,000; 741 Deep Wood Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Catherine J Kampf to Liam S Slesinski

$260,000; 1197 Talbots Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Jasmine D Brown to Dana Reyes

$248,500; 590 Pinewood Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Sam Gorail

$235,000; 1801 Fox Run Dr Unit B, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Karolina Baran to Paul Evers

$232,000; 815 Leicester Rd Unit A201, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Jr Capital LLC to Carmen E Kennedy

$228,500; 987 Cooper Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Sam Gorail

$222,000; 1725 Vermont Dr Unit A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Georgi Dimitrov Georgiev to Kruti Rindani

$195,000; 1845 Fox Run Dr Unit A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Sandra L Scheel to Nilay Patel

$182,000; 520 Biesterfield Rd Unit 107, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Lowry Trust to Mkmac LLC

$178,000; 700 Wellington Ave Unit 515, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Schenk Trust to John A Van Boven

$160,000; 301 University Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Bmo Harris Bank Na to Dallandyshe Enterprises LLC

Hanover Park

$350,000; 2111 Baldwin Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Boussad Dafeur

$350,000; 1551 Hillcrest Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on March 8, 2023, by K T T Inc to Luis Rodriguez Jr

$345,000; 1300 Santa Anita Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Huda Ali to Cailian Li

$292,000; 1880 De Forest Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Liaquat Ather to Kenneth Nunez

$290,000; 2030 Green Bridge Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Taylor Caswell to Roman Buczynski

$280,000; 5332 Fonda Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Jonathan A Staples to Oscar A Galeano Otayo

$275,000; 2039 Cherry Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Chrysavgi Sotiriou to Salmaan Akhtar

$245,000; 7618 Weymouth Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Ankit Modi to Sandra Gonzalez Mendoza

$239,000; 1872 Linden Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Robert & Joseph Randazzo LLC to Daniel Wisniewski

$205,000; 7054 Hemlock St., Hanover Park; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Wells Fargo Bank Trustee to Cesar O Olague

$186,500; 1310 Merrimac Ln N, Hanover Park; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Julia A Rutt to Dahyabhai Patel

$150,000; 8094 Catawba Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Saleem Mohammed

Hoffman Estates

$600,000; 5772 River Birch Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Steven R Schafer to Alexandru Bulgaru

$550,000; 3865 Bernay Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Deborah M Matuszczak to Ladislav Nikolov

$480,000; 4235 Portage Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Michael L Moore to Dmitriy Velikov

$433,000; 1924 Sheffield Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jerome Udit to Daniel P Durkin

$400,000; 4990 Chambers Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Timothy J Letts Jr to Lozan Milenov

$375,000; 3920 Winston Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 2, 2023, by James E Searle Iii to Snjezana Komljenovic

$355,000; 1307 Old Timber Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Meyer Family Trust to Danish Murtaza

$320,000; 3755 Lexington Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Joshua R Riley to Renee Pitzaferro

$310,000; 989 Spring Mill Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Renove LLC to Ludmil Vassilev Lazarov

$310,000; 4856 Prestwick Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Birch Trust to Fung Fung Then

$300,000; 785 Woodlawn St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Ronaldo Teves to Gil Kerkbashian

$255,000; 280 W Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Dhruti D Babaria to Kudirat Adelaja

$225,000; 1827 Williamsburg Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Sandra Zeiss to Haseeb Mohammad

$151,500; 1740 Robin Walk Unit C, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Steven Zoellick to Robert Flechas

$147,000; 1738 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Lorraine Tadlock to David W Coulson

$145,000; 1475 Rebecca Dr Unit 415, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Sajjad Kazmi to Elissa Hatem Kareem

Long Grove

$500,000; 2520 Lincoln Ave., Long Grove; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Ellen M Wood Trust to Danfeng Wang

Mount Prospect

$525,000; 1001 N Hemlock Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Abhijeet Amlekar to Anthony Falasz

$395,000; 911 S Can Dota Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Olexandr Malko Now to Kathryn A Therese Cato

$395,000; 205 S Owen St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Mark E Miller to Hillary Slingo

$360,000; 320 N Eastwood Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Desalvo Trust to Kayla C Childs

$325,000; 406 N Pine St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Richard P Safstrom to Joseph V Gurreri

$315,000; 740 Creekside Dr Unit 510D, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Levitin Trust to Gigi Mihail Visan

$310,500; 111 N Maple St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Bonnie L Lynk to Molly S Engle

$307,000; 221 S Main St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Fidel Landa Samano to Stefanos Polo

$275,000; 201 N Lee St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Bednar Trust to Mgr Realty LLC

$255,000; 809 Persimmon Ln Unit C, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Rosemary Schultz to Lisa Cavaiani

$246,000; 1003 N Wheeling Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Andon Haxhi

$240,000; 1188 N Wheeling Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Ellen Derecho to Jacob Harlston

$210,000; 502 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 446, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Bold Edrene Chinbat to Indira Bambar

$201,000; 1777 W Crystal Ln Unit 206, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Jithin George to Syed Adil Quadri

$145,000; 1717 W Crystal Ln Unit 102, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Weikai Gu to Mariusz Mojecki

$140,000; 1480 S Busse Rd Unit 1D, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Waldemar Ruszala to Tomasz M Paletko

$100,000; 1800 W Knightsbridge Dr Unit 1E, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Sava K Savov

North Barrington

$385,000; 267 Woodland Drive, North Barrington; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Wadsworth Trust to Zachary Herr

$270,000; 26438 N Orchard Road, North Barrington; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Rita Long to Yolanda Lomeli

Palatine

$735,000; 758 W Meryls Court, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Craig J Schwartz to Jared Sutton

$568,000; 824 W Dorset Ave., Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Karen Marguerite Lencoski to Matthew Muller

$545,000; 406 E Diane Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Rajesh Sundarrajan to Ali Rakhimov

$520,000; 246 W Wellington Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Mena Trust to Johnryan C Lange

$450,000; 837 N Williams Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Matthew R Dettloff

$450,000; 1259 E Kenilworth Ave., Palatine; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Noah Hansen to Lloyd M Francis

$447,500; 130 E Sherman St., Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Harte Family Protection Trust to Margaret Downs

$425,000; 10 E Farmgate Lane, Palatine; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Benjamin S Torrisi to Kaitlin King

$392,500; 142 E Cunningham Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Richard Georgen to Tyler Brenton Davis

$390,000; 249 W Daniels Road, Palatine; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Dmitriy Velikov to Robert E Pellican

$365,000; 1055 E Meadow Lake Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 8, 2023, by John C Johnson to Joanna Patricia Jachim

$345,000; 1302 E Sanborn Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Machometa Trust to Fabiola Olea Avila

$335,000; 616 N Hidden Prairie Court, Palatine; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Sylvia J Ashe to John Cowhey

$320,000; 1107 W Peregrine Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Eileen C Guennewig to Sarah Leonard

$318,000; 18 S Linden Ave., Palatine; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Mcgivern Trust to Michale Travers

$310,000; 265 N Schiller St., Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Rachel K Shannon to Richard A Soby III

$282,500; 778 W Misty Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Gregory Arthony Mixon to Nicholas F Sousanis

$275,000; 122 Villa Circle Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Everest Property Management In to Oleh Dyakiv

$270,000; 845 W Saint Johns Place, Palatine; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Travis Noparstak to Marius Ghiur

$245,000; 1551 N Dartmoor Ave., Palatine; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Betty Davis Olson to Brittany Stafiej

$245,000; 1235 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Judith Lendino to Vita Yuzko

$239,000; 223 S Brockway St., Palatine; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Paul G Davies to Kasa LLC

$235,000; 141 W Hamilton Dr Unit 21, Palatine; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Edith L Pauls to Michael J Humphrey

$230,000; 1300 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Del Mar Trust to Vicente Bonsol

$227,000; 1201 N Williams Dr Unit 3002-8, Palatine; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Mark D Wendell to Yevgen Shchepanskyy

$216,000; 268 W Lynn Dr Unit 7 6A, Palatine; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Daniel J Hopkins to Natalie Stanowski

$211,000; 1357 E Evergreen Dr Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Joanne Lendway Mcmahon to Jeffrey C Hutka

$195,000; 909 E Kenilworth Ave Unit 316, Palatine; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Jedryczka Trust to Vijay Gamadia

$190,000; 2331 N Sunset Road, Palatine; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Guadalupe Aguilar Jr to Lisa Perfect

$176,000; 933 E Coach Rd Unit 1, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Shanna Martin to Gayle Pendergrass

$170,000; 1955 N Hicks Rd Unit 206, Palatine; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Robert Salerno to Igor Burianyi

$161,000; 109 W Brandon Ct Unit 26, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Nikolas Rosas to Justyna M Dobrzynska

$147,000; 228 S Quentin Road, Palatine; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Nabil Ali

$131,500; 225 S Rohlwing Rd Unit 611, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Kevin P Kain to Justin Pappas

$130,000; 1251 Wyndham Dr Unit 103, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Trent Properties LLC to Kathryn J Angley

$127,500; 1402 Carol Ct Unit 2A, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Chad K Kuznicki to Kathy R Sitzberger

$126,500; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 905, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2023, by David Kogut to Chase W Altmayer

$125,500; 3000 Bayside Dr Unit 110, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Andrew C Kupferberg to Vedat Redzheb

$125,000; 6B E Dundee Quarter Dr Unit 304, Palatine; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Saul Gonzalez to Miguel Cruz

$118,000; 6 E Dundee Quarter Dr Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Thu Q Tran to Jose Garcia Lobato

$115,000; 1250 N Conway Bay Dr Unit 1-8, Palatine; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Urbano Medina to J Guadalupe Morales Flores

$105,000; 5A E Dundee Quarter Dr Unit 106, Palatine; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Hector Rabago to Ramon Del Rio

Prospect Heights

$589,500; 209 S Gail Court, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 9, 2023, by James D Allenfort to Yannis Athanasics Dracopoulos

$420,000; 606 N Elmhurst Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Home Builder Solutions LLC to Serrenna Norlander

$407,500; 1202 Sherwood Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Enright Trust to Agata Szrzedzinska

$250,000; 489 Green Bridge Ln Unit C, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Steven J Martin to Thomas Castellani

$220,000; 208 N Elmhurst Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Michael Jargstorf to Christopher S Cho

$175,000; 1437 Cove Dr Unit 197C, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Nylander Trust to Mateusz Rachwalski

$170,000; 1130 Cove Dr Unit 216B, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Geovanni Rodriguez Trujano to Natalie Nava

Rolling Meadows

$600,000; 2491 S Benton St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Gary Heidt to Syed Rahman

$325,000; 3802 Ashley Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Doina Sofrani to Mukesh Bhatla

$320,000; 3 Scarborough On Oxford, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Eleanor E Berge to Joshua Mccarty

$289,000; 3610 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Yvonne Gallardo

$244,000; 2 Eton On Oxford, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Chong Kim to Nathan Ruhl

$242,500; 3115 Town Square Dr Unit 203, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Malay Him to Ludwik Dudek

$225,000; 4400 Euclid Ave Unit 1A, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Dominik D Miara to Joseph Dickow

$220,000; 1 Pembroke On Duxbury, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Rena A Lovell to Alexander Benisin

$175,000; 2701 Fremont St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 9, 2023, by James K Stipp to Grandview Capital LLC

Roselle

$445,000; 1300 Pembrook Circle, Roselle; Sold on March 15, 2023, by David Ramos to Gabriel A Molina

$427,500; 256 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Samuel Huang

$416,000; 218 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Harsh R Pandya

$412,500; 208 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Destiny Sadoski

$370,000; 826 Springfield Drive, Roselle; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Digiuro Childrens Trust to Joshua Newman

$350,000; 711 E Devon Ave., Roselle; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Timothy Nolen to Bradley Vojcak

$300,000; 329 E Ardmore Ave., Roselle; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Flowers Trust to Martin Diaz Martinez

$275,000; 629 Bryce Trail, Roselle; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jason Fairchild to Moses Allenso

$260,000; 1433 Hampshire Court, Roselle; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Dawn Mitchell to Hemandu Malhotra

$240,000; 1121 W Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle; Sold on March 24, 2023, by Peer Trust to Shawn Payne

Rosemont

$155,000; 10700 W Higgins Rd Unit 250, Rosemont; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Albert J Speh Jr to Darcorp Holdings LLC

Schaumburg

$679,000; 108 Corsaire Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Edward Ku Kim to Ifeoluwapo Morenike Olorunyomi

$520,000; 2250 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Bold Erdene Chinbat

$520,000; 2219 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Aidin Aliyarzadeh

$514,000; 2239 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Rohan Bhirani

$505,000; 2231 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 8, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Sabrina Anne Sharma

$475,000; 818 Beacon Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Adam Thorson to Spencer P Bone

$465,000; 303 Ashwood Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Raymond Petrella to Kaniet Ismailbekov

$451,500; 200 Sumac Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Eric R Erdmann to Terence Peter Obrien

$450,000; 607 Grace Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Uven Properties LLC to Robert Saunderson

$405,000; 728 Webley Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Affan Baig to Carlos Ibanez De Garayo

$350,500; 1033 Bourne Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Corliss Trust to Mulji S Chaudhari

$340,000; 618 Dartmouth Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Kathryn Krupski to Jeanne A Arnold

$307,000; 1907 Grove Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Alexandr Godonoaga to Myroslav Bybyk

$280,000; 830 Brown Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Philip W Avella Jr to Lindsey C Poluck

$280,000; 2514 Charleston Dr Unit 1701-8, Schaumburg; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Melinda Perez to Vitalii Sereda

$265,000; 2916 Heatherwood Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Hana Guska to Alexis Corral

$260,000; 236 Camel Bend Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Monika Sulikowska to Nicholas J Jones

$255,000; 65 Bright Ridge Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Diane E Tolcher to Mohammad Jarrar

$255,000; 394 Pinetree Ln Unit A2, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Kathleen M Chmura to Sitaram C Goli

$245,000; 1533 Hartmann Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Robert Zielinski to Jaz Property Holdings Inc

$240,000; 1178 Regency Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Gary M Franz to Jemilyn Roxas

$230,000; 122 Willow Brook Ct Unit 2, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Miroslav Kovacevic to Eldar Sadykov

$226,000; 248 Sierra Pass Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Amanda Sayre to Michelle Felten

$205,000; 1000 Emerald Dr Unit 2A1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Carol Wakeham to Lauren Jordan

$203,000; 1019 Glouchester Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Mackenzie Lonkar to John Haack

$195,000; 371 Heather Ct Unit C1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Thomas A Mcintyre Trust to Kamil B Pyciak

$194,000; 135 Wolcott Ct Unit 1M, Schaumburg; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Austin Weiss

$176,000; 28 N Salem Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Adam Tofilo

$175,000; 78 Holmes Way Unit W1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Edward W Lewis to Lauren M Pesceone

$137,000; 378 Heather Ct Unit C1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Nilda Caolili to Mary Gionson

$135,000; 101 Bar Harbour Rd Unit 3F, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Plamen Metodiev to Iliya A Katsarov

Streamwood

$577,000; 906 Blue Ridge Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Vikas Kalwani to Vasile Iuras

$385,000; 78 Magnolia Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Purvish Pandya to Yetunde Kunrunmi

$352,000; 3 Blackberry Court, Streamwood; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Paul R Furio to Rathany Chey

$337,000; 613 Oriole Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Thomas H Menet to Justin L Gorka

$325,000; 1529 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Wen Hai Cai

$285,000; 183 Southwicke Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Julia Ann Mazza to Sanket Shah

$275,000; 306 Tanglewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Karen Ann Sullivan to Eduardo Garcia

$250,000; 306 Southwicke Dr Unit 1904, Streamwood; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Alec M Vargo to Vikas Tailor

$227,500; 7 Adams Ct Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Anthony Maggiore to Ana Koruna

$225,000; 1002 Manor Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Arthur W Brugh to Joseph Levy

$215,000; 819 E Schaumburg Road, Streamwood; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Phillip M Oleske to Michelle Juarez Calderon

$215,000; 46 E Shag Bark Lane, Streamwood; Sold on March 16, 2023, by John C Kalush to Sara Labeck

$170,000; 1301 Beverly Lane, Streamwood; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Brian J Wojcik to Vincent Ng

$161,000; 78 N Victoria Ln Unit G, Streamwood; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Gabriel Mark Rohan to Hasumatiben Patel

Tower Lakes

$273,000; 203 Roberts Road, Tower Lakes; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Ryan Kirschbaum

Wheeling

$578,000; 511 Russell St., Wheeling; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Rodica Darli to Eric Robert Gutzmer

$384,000; 1217 Palm Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Vmam Property Investment LLC to Tanya M Hicks

$372,000; 331 Crescent Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Ignacio Carvajal to Esther E Palaguachi

$355,000; 484 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling; Sold on March 9, 2023, by 484 Astor Place LLC to Ulan Kylychbaev

$275,000; 545 Apache Trail, Wheeling; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Martha Torres to Anna Pavlova

$275,000; 453 Pacific Court, Wheeling; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Marianne Casey to Deividas Karvelis

$267,500; 1000 Woodland Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Kelly Jean Murray to Gustavo Moyo

$257,000; 407 Harmony Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Donald F Roth to Hyoin Jang

$250,000; 501 Bernice Court, Wheeling; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Albert Dawood to Henry Vu

$245,000; 1404 Ashton Ct Unit D1, Wheeling; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Gary Pearson to Bruce K Varela

$225,000; 407 Hickory Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Thea Thorrell

$216,000; 543 Greystone Lane, Wheeling; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Klosinski Trust to Milen Milev

$210,000; 626 Merle Lane, Wheeling; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Kelly Kurhais to Victor G Miranda

$195,000; 1616 Hadley Ct Unit B-1, Wheeling; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Malgorzata Paczek to Elena Ermolenko

$170,000; 1425 Sandpebble Dr Unit 335, Wheeling; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Paul S Herman to Mary Pittman

$151,500; 303 Center Ave., Wheeling; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Mihai Blede

$147,000; 475 Plum Creek Dr Unit 111, Wheeling; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Ju H Eum to Daryna Horbach

$145,000; 350 Plum Creek Dr Unit 302, Wheeling; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Semion Krishtal to Daryna Horbach

$109,000; 100 Deborah Ln Unit 28A, Wheeling; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Volodymyr Sokolyk to Yehor Kovtunenko

