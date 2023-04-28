ComEd rescues cat from top of transformer in Rolling Meadows

ComEd crews rescued a cat that had gotten stuck on top of an electrical transformer Friday in Rolling Meadows.

ComEd said the crew first de-energized the power lines and then tried to get the cat to walk into a bucket attached to a high-voltage hot stick.

When workers realized that wasn't working, they decided to use an incentive. They added some tuna to the bucket and once again tried to convince the kitty to get inside so they could bring it down.

But that didn't work either. So one of the lineman climbed a ladder, managed to grab the cat by its scruff and brought it down.

The cat's owner was grateful and hugged her cat when it was returned to her.