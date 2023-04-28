Antioch man accused of hate crime, electronic harassment
Updated 4/28/2023 9:53 PM
An Antioch resident has been charged with a hate crime and electronic harassment by the Lake County state's attorney's office, according to a news release from the village of Antioch.
Christopher M. Williams, 33, was arrested Friday evening after a monthslong investigation by Antioch police and federal law enforcement.
Authorities allege Williams made threats of violence to Jewish organizations nationwide. Antioch police obtained a search warrant after he threatened members of Sanctuary Messianic Synagogue in Lindenhurst, the news release said.
Williams is being held in the Lake County jail on $700,000 bail. He would need to post $70,000 to be released pretrial. His next court date is Saturday morning.
