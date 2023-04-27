Woman dies after head-on crash in Antioch

An 81-year-old woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 59 near Bowles Road in Antioch.

Police said Gayle Thielke of Antioch was driving a Kia Sportage south on Route 59, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Thielke was extricated from the vehicle and flown by medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died of her injuries, police said. Route 59 was closed for about four hours between Bowles Road and Heron Drive.

Preliminary results showed Thielke died from blunt-force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Lake County's coroner's office.

Antioch police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating.