New Des Plaines aldermen to take office Monday

Three newly elected Des Plaines aldermen, all of whom previously served on the city council, will rejoin the panel Monday night.

An incumbent who was reelected April 4 will start his latest term Monday, too.

The 2nd Ward's Martin J. "Colt" Moylan, the 4th Ward's Dick Sayad, the 6th Ward's Mark Walsten and the 8th Ward's Mike Charewicz will be sworn in at the meeting.

Charewicz defeated incumbent Shamoon Ebrahimi in the 8th Ward. He previously served as alderman from 2011 to 2019, stepping down after two consecutive terms -- the maximum allowed per city code. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor last year.

Ebrahimi was appointed to the council last year.

In the 6th Ward, Walsten defeated former Des Plaines Elementary District 62 board member Brian Inzerello to win the seat.

Walsten served on the council from 2007 to 2015. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2013.

Two-term incumbent Malcom Chester was unable to run again because of consecutive term limits.

Sayad defeated one-term incumbent Artur Zadrozny in the 4th Ward. Sayad served on the council from 1997 to 2007 and again from 2011 to 2019. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2009.

Moylan, the son of former mayor and current state Rep. Marty Moylan, defeated Earl Wilson to retain his council seat. Moylan beat Wilson in 2019, too.

Ironically, Des Plaines voters on April 4 also decided to strengthen local term limits in such a way that would've prevented Charewicz, Walsten and Sayad from rejoining the panel had the change already been in effect.

Under the new rule, aldermen, the mayor and the city clerk will be limited to two terms and not merely two consecutive terms.

Candidates legally would be able to serve two terms as alderman, two terms as mayor and two terms as clerk, documents show.

The council is scheduled to formally adopt that rule change Monday.

The outgoing aldermen will be honored during the meeting, too.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. It will be livestreamed at desplaines.org.