Man's leg pinned in construction vehicle accident
Updated 4/27/2023 8:40 PM
A man suffered severe injuries Thursday afternoon when he became pinned between a skid steer bucket and the bumper of a dump truck in unincorporated McHenry County.
The Huntley Fire Protection District responded about 4:35 p.m. to the intersection of Ellery Lane and Clearwater Way, officials said in a news release. Paramedics tended to the man while firefighters worked for eight minutes to free him.
The victim was taken by a medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in stable condition, the news release said.
