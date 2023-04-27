 

Man convicted of trying to rob truck driver at Naperville Jewel

By Griffin Krueger
Daily Herald correspondent
A Chicago man has been found guilty of seven felonies related to his attempt to rob a delivery truck d
Frederick Holmon, 32, of the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, was arrested July 27, 2021, after Naperville police responded to reports of the robbery at the Jewel-Osco store at 1759 W, Ogden Ave. Holmon approached the victim, who was making a delivery of wine and liquor, after he exited his truck at the store's docking bay at 8:51 a.m., the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a news release Thursday.

Holmon was armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle and threatened the victim's life, authorities said. The victim, who refused to turn over any of the alcohol, ran and alerted a store employee.

 

Holmon then fled to a Chevy Suburban parked in a nearby strip mall and fled east on Aurora Avenue. Police stopped him just a few minutes later near Brookdale Manchester roads. Police recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle, a 9 mm extended magazine with 16 rounds and a .357 revolver loaded with six rounds.

Holman was found guilty of two counts of armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count each of attempted armed robbery, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison, and his next court date is May 31.

