Man convicted of trying to rob truck driver at Naperville Jewel

Frederick Holmon, 32, of the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, was arrested July 27, 2021, after Naperville police responded to reports of the robbery at the Jewel-Osco store at 1759 W, Ogden Ave. Holmon approached the victim, who was making a delivery of wine and liquor, after he exited his truck at the store's docking bay at 8:51 a.m., the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a news release Thursday.

Holmon was armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle and threatened the victim's life, authorities said. The victim, who refused to turn over any of the alcohol, ran and alerted a store employee.

Holmon then fled to a Chevy Suburban parked in a nearby strip mall and fled east on Aurora Avenue. Police stopped him just a few minutes later near Brookdale Manchester roads. Police recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle, a 9 mm extended magazine with 16 rounds and a .357 revolver loaded with six rounds.

Holman was found guilty of two counts of armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count each of attempted armed robbery, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison, and his next court date is May 31.