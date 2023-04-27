Glenbard West High School evacuated after apparent 'swatting' threat

Glenbard West High School has sent students home early Thursday as police investigate a bomb threat that appears to be a "swatting" hoax, officials said.

The Glenbard switchboard received a message that suggested a threat to the Glen Ellyn school at about 8:19 a.m., Principal Peter Monaghan wrote in a message to families.

"While we believe this is likely a 'swatting' call, designed to instill panic with our school, in an abundance of caution, we are implementing our off-site evacuation plan immediately," Monaghan wrote.

Swatting calls are false threats intended to trigger a law enforcement response to a particular location. Police are at the school, and parents are being told not to drive toward campus.

"Students who ride buses have just been loaded and are on their way home," Monaghan wrote in a second message just before 11 a.m. "We will shortly release the rest of the students and we encourage those who can to walk home. Should you need to pick your student up, we would like to encourage everyone to carpool if possible. Please do not go towards Glenbard West or the campus at this time."