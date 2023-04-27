Des Plaines' library plaza shut down for resurfacing

The plaza outside the Des Plaines Public Library is closed for resurfacing. The library is open during the work, however, and parking is available elsewhere. Courtesy of Des Plaines Public Library

As seen from an upper floor of the Des Plaines Public Library, workers are resurfacing part of the plaza outside the facility. Courtesy of Des Plaines Public Library

A resurfacing project has shut down one of the parking areas outside the Des Plaines Public Library.

Work began this week and focuses on the plaza in front of the city-owned library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.

The plaza could be off-limits to vehicles for five weeks as brick pavers are replaced, according to city documents.

Parking is available in lots east and west of the plaza. Patrons should enter from Pearson or Lee streets.

A garage attached to the library remains open to customers. Parking on side streets is allowed, too.

Library spokeswoman Heather Imhoff said her team is grateful to the city "for always taking such good care of Library Plaza."

Imhoff specifically thanked the public works department for making sure the plaza "is both safe and beautiful for residents to enjoy, whether visiting to the library, using (the library's) outdoor Wi-Fi cafe or attending the Taste of Des Plaines and Chalk Fest."

The work is being done by Martam Construction of Elgin. It's part of a greater $1.1 million contract approved earlier this month.