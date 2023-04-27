Arlington Alfresco opens in downtown Arlington Heights

Vail Avenue and Campbell Street are closed to traffic in downtown Arlington Heights ahead of Friday's start of Arlington Alfresco. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

The Arlington Alfresco outdoor dining area in downtown Arlington Heights is officially opening at lunchtime Friday.

The intersection of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street will be shut down to vehicle traffic through September to allow restaurateurs extra space for dining tables and chairs. Resurfacing of Vail finished just in time Wednesday to allow public works crews enough time to set up barricades and fencing for the dining areas.

The concept -- an outgrowth of social distancing and outdoor dining during the pandemic -- has grown in popularity and become a mainstay of the downtown entertainment district.