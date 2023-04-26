Why Mundelein could get a new public mural

The owner of Luke's of Mundelein has proposed commissioning a mural on the side of a nearby building, shown here in this village document. Courtesy of Mundelein

This is the preliminary design for a mural that's been proposed for the side of a building on Lake Street in Mundelein. Courtesy of Mundelein

The owner of a Mundelein restaurant has proposed commissioning a mural on a wall of a neighboring building.

The painted mural is proposed for the side of a two-story building at 543 N. Lake St. It would overlook the parking lot at Luke's of Mundelein, 551 N. Lake St.

Luke's owner Mike Majestic is behind the plan. The owners of the building where the mural would be painted, Janine and Kevin Walsh, support the project, village documents indicate.

The mural would depict a 1940s street scene in Chicago. Vendors, a jazz band, dancers, vehicles, and an old-fashioned hot dog stand are part of the design. No business names or any other types of advertising are proposed to be included.

Five artists are set to work on the mural: Shawn Killackey, a local resident and a member of the Mundelein Historical Commission; Deanna Cruz, co-owner of Dandelion Gallery in Waukegan; Sandie Bacon; Jesus Ortega; and Regina Ragans-Stauffer.

The village board on Monday voted to order staffers to draft a special-use permit for the mural. A vote on the permit itself would come at a future meeting.

Trustee Kerston Russell was enthusiastic about the concept and Luke's in general, calling it a "wonderful, superb (and) absolutely fantabulous place."

"I'm just excited for you," he told Majestic, who was in the audience at village hall.

Mundelein officials have embraced public art in recent years. Projects have included a mural on the side of a Park Street building, a statue at the police station and an interactive sculpture in the still-developing Courtand Commons park.