What's among the 20 projects in Lake County's $88 million, 2023 construction program

The Lake County Division of Transportation's 2023 construction season includes resurfacing more than 3 miles of Winchester Road from Route 83 to Milwaukee Avenue through Mundelein and Libertyville. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

A roundabout in the works for Darrell, Neville and Case roads near Wauconda. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

The Lake County Division of Transportation's $88 million 2023 construction program comprises 20 projects that include 17 miles of road resurfacing, intersection upgrades, connecting paths and other countywide improvements.

Many of the projects, such as widening the last two-lane section of Aptakisic Road connecting Buffalo Grove and Long Grove, have been discussed in recent weeks, but the overall program officially was announced Wednesday.

Highlights are a major road widening project, 17 miles of resurfacing, the first of three roundabouts in the Lakemoor/Wauconda area, and eight major intersection improvements. Of the $88 million program total, $73.5 million is for new projects, with $14.4 million in carry-overs.

"It will help mitigate traffic congestion and improve safety for all users and all modes of transportation on the county system," said Shane Schneider, county engineer/director of transportation.

Schneider and Assistant County Engineer Kevin Carrier recap what's happening this season in a video and other information about various projects that is available at lakecountyil.gov/transportation.

Some of the work is underway or will be soon.

"We've awarded most of the contracts already," Schneider reported Wednesday to the Lake County Board's public works and transportation committee. "A big component will be resurfacing."

Resurfacing is planned on Fairfield, Gilmer, Hunt Club, Kilbourne and Winchester roads.

The county board earlier this month approved contracts totaling nearly $8.4 million for two projects.

The first, for about $3 million, calls for turn lanes to be added and other improvements made at Miller Road and Route 12 in Lake Zurich. The second is for $5.4 million to realign Case and Neville roads and build a roundabout where they intersect Darrell Road.

Work on the Darrell Road corridor, which connects western Lake and eastern McHenry counties, is planned over two construction seasons, with two more roundabouts expected in the 2024 program.

At its meeting May 9, the county board is expected to approve $17.6 million for two more major projects.

One of the largest of the entire program -- and the only widening project on the list -- is an estimated $12.3 million to widen Aptakisic Road between Buffalo Grove Road and Route 83 from two to five lanes. A new sidewalk and shared-use path to fill a gap to connect Long Grove and Buffalo Grove also is part of the project.

That 1.2-mile stretch is the last two-lane section between Long Grove and Lincolnshire and is a choke point for 20,000 vehicles per day.

"It'll be a game changer for this part of the county," said county board Member Jennifer Clark, who chairs the public works and transportation committee.

Also up for award is a $5.34 million contract to resurface Winchester Road for more than 3 miles, mainly through Libertyville, from east of Route 83 to Milwaukee Avenue.

The work also calls for a multiuse bike path from the Lake County campus on Winchester to Route 21, replacing a pipe culvert carrying Bull Creek beneath the road with a concrete structure, and pedestrian signal improvements.

Other projects of note in 2023 include adding turn lanes at the Kilbourne/Wadsworth Road intersection. A key aspect of that will be filling a sidewalk gap to connect two forest preserves, the Des Plaines River Trail and various points in Wadsworth.

Other intersections on the 2023 list include Ela Road/Long Grove Road, Gilmer Road/Midlothian Road, and Hunt Club Road/Washington Street.

Visit lakecountypassage.com for live road updates.