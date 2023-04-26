 

Man guilty of murder in 2021 Aurora shooting

  • Daniel Aguirre

    Daniel Aguirre

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 4/26/2023 4:19 PM

An Aurora man has been convicted of murder for a January 2021 shooting.

A Kane County jury found Daniel Aguirre, 25, guilty on Friday.

 

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14.

Aguirre was accused of killing 32-year-old Fernando Carapia on Jan. 15, 2021, outside Carapia's home in the 300 block of South Spencer Street in Aurora.

Authorities alleged Aguirre was a passenger in a vehicle when, around 4:45 p.m., he got out and fired a gun several times.

The driver of the vehicle, Ivan Valles, was also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Aguirre lived in the 800 block of South Loucks Street. He has been held in the Kane County jail since his arrest in December 2021.

