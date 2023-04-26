Longtime Elk Grove HS teacher is mayor's choice for open trustee spot

Longtime Elk Grove High School teacher Joseph Bush is Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson's choice to replace retired high school teacher Pat Feichter on the village board.

But it isn't only Bush's connection within the school and community at large -- as a lifelong resident and through his involvement with the Community Character Coalition of Elk Grove -- that earned him the nomination.

Bush, who is 44 and lives on the side of town west of Route 53, is poised to join an elected panel that until recently was known for its streak of continuity in the Northwest suburbs, and whose members' homes are mostly concentrated on the east side of the village.

"One thing we hear all the time is, 'Mayor, can you get some younger people (on the board)?'" Johnson said after introducing Bush at a village board meeting Tuesday. "Joe is young enough to be one of my kids. He's 20 years younger than me. So we got younger people, folks. We are seeing a new generation starting to step up. And that's great. I think that's phenomenal."

"And people say, 'East side, west side.' He's a west sider. So, we're trying to get a diverse mix on this board," Johnson said.

The mayor said he considered some 25 to 30 people for the position -- names that either came to him directly or were recommended to him by others -- after Feichter resigned Feb. 27 because he is moving to Florida.

Bush's appointment is pending a confirmation vote by the five current village trustees on May 23. But the choice already comes with the blessing of Trustee Tammy Miller, who has volunteered with Bush in the local character coalition, an organization that works to strengthen the community through service projects, scholarships and education.

"He's a wonderful, wonderful choice," Miller said. "What a great connection with the youth and the school."

Bush has been teaching social science courses at Elk Grove High for 20 years, currently teaching Psychology, Personal Finance and Leadership Through Service, which engages students in planning and executing community service projects.

Johnson came to know Bush when they were both varsity head coaches at the school; for Johnson, wrestling, and for Bush, soccer. In fact, Bush's first soccer coach growing up in town was Trustee Chris Prochno.

"I love what the village is doing," Bush said. "I love having the opportunity to teach at the school. ... And hopefully we can meld those two things together and get more civic engagement from young people."

Feichter's term expires in April 2025, after which Bush says he intends to run for a full 4-year term barring any unforeseen challenges.