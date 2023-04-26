Libertyville High hosts spring instrumental concert Thursday
Updated 4/26/2023 11:20 AM
Libertyville High School bands and orchestras will hold a spring instrumental concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Butler Lake Auditorium at the school, 708 W. Park Ave.
The concert orchestra, string quartet, symphonic concert band, percussion ensemble and symphonic winds will perform works by Daugherty, Dvorak, Vaughan-Williams, Standridge and Sheldon.
Tickets are $3 for Adults and $1 for students/seniors and can be purchased online at https://d128.revtrak.net/ and at the box office before the concert.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.