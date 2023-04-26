Ex-Kane court clerk official accused of stealing from office
Updated 4/26/2023 12:31 PM
Former Kane County Circuit Court Clerk Thomas Hartwell has been charged with official misconduct, according to the Kane County jail website.
He is also charged with committing mail and wire fraud, fraud and money laundering.
Hartwell, 63, was released on bond Tuesday.
The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police. The ISP refused to comment on the case.
Hartwell, a Republican, was clerk from 2012 to 2020, before losing to current clerk Theresa Barreiro.
He also ran for judge in 2017. He was a Kane County Board member from 1996 to 2012, and a state representative from 1992 to 1996.
At one point, he was chairman of the Kane County Republican Party.
Hartwell is a partner with Collins, Radja and Hartwell P.C. law firm in Naperville.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.