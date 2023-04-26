Ex-Kane court clerk official accused of stealing from office

Former Kane County Circuit Court Clerk Thomas Hartwell, when he ran for office in 2012.

Former Kane County Circuit Court Clerk Thomas Hartwell has been charged with official misconduct, according to the Kane County jail website.

He is also charged with committing mail and wire fraud, fraud and money laundering.

Hartwell, 63, was released on bond Tuesday.

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police. The ISP refused to comment on the case.

Hartwell, a Republican, was clerk from 2012 to 2020, before losing to current clerk Theresa Barreiro.

He also ran for judge in 2017. He was a Kane County Board member from 1996 to 2012, and a state representative from 1992 to 1996.

At one point, he was chairman of the Kane County Republican Party.

Hartwell is a partner with Collins, Radja and Hartwell P.C. law firm in Naperville.