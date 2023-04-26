Arlington Heights conducting community survey; Here's how to take part

Arlington Heights is seeking community feedback through its first National Community Survey, which rates communities on 10 key facets of livability.

The survey can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/5yswfws8.

This survey is anonymous, and you do not have to sign up for anything, however an email address and ZIP code are required in order to ensure that the village is hearing from each person only once and see which respondents live inside or outside of town.

As part of the survey process, 2,600 residences were scientifically selected to participate in a paper version of the survey. Those who receive a blue postcard or letter in the mail are asked to complete the survey.

To learn more about the National Community Survey and the survey process, visit www.vah.com/survey.