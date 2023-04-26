Abrupt removal of Rolling Meadows junior high principal upsets students, parents

Parents and students at Plum Grove Junior High School have rallied to support longtime Principal Kerry Wilson, who was removed Friday. This photo is from an online petition page calling for Wilson's reinstatement. Courtesy of Michelle Rushing

Parents and students are upset that a longtime principal in Palatine Township Elementary School District 15 was abruptly removed from her duties last week and placed in another position in the district.

Kerry Wilson, principal at Plum Grove Junior High School in Rolling Meadows for 15 years, wanted to remain at the school but was transferred against her wishes, said her attorney, Steven Glink.

"She didn't ask to be transferred. She wanted to be the principal at Plum Grove," Glink said Wednesday.

Glink said the district's move follows accusations against Wilson he labeled "false and/or easily explainable." They include complaints about her handling of special education matters and an incident when a student was removed from school by police.

"We feel like they are building a case against her. They are targeting her," he added.

An online petition has been launched seeking the reinstatement of Wilson for the remainder of the school year. And in a protest of the move, some students took off school Wednesday as a mental health day, calling it Wilson Wellness Wednesday, said Michelle Rushing, president of the school's PTA.

"Kerry is probably the most well-loved employee in the district by families," Rushing said.

District officials confirmed that 131 Plum Grove students were absent Wednesday, 66 of them reporting they were out for mental health reasons. Typically, about 60 of the approximately 900 students at Plum Grove are out on a given day, officials said.

Wilson was moved to a new job in the district office as assistant director of human resources, officials said. Her last day as principal was Friday, when the district informed parents about the change.

"We are excited for her to join our central office administrative team and dive into her new role -- we have so much work to do to prepare ourselves for next year as well as the staffing shifts necessary to support the Moving 15 Forward initiative," Superintendent Laurie Heinz and Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Lisa Nuss wrote in the message to Plum Grove families.

Families were told that Meg Schnoor, assistant superintendent for educational services, would serve as interim principal alongside Assistant Principal Scott Scafidi.

The move upset many Plum Grove families and students, who say the change will disrupt the school as it gears up for year-end events and graduation.

"There were 16 kids that I know of that went in the interim principal's office (Monday) crying," Rushing said, adding that Wilson was not allowed to address students before her departure.

"The students are confused and, quite honestly, are really upset that they don't have the opportunity to finish the school year with her," said Katy Pietrini, a Plum Grove parent whose two children took part in Wilson Wellness Wednesday.

Pietrini said she is disappointed with the district's handling of Wilson's departure and communication with parents "lacked humanity and sincerity."

In response to the reaction, Heinz sent another message Tuesday.

"We understand that change of any kind is difficult, but even more so when it includes an administrator who has been a valued part of a community for a significant length of time the way Dr. Wilson has," the statement reads. "That said, please realize the board of education, members of my cabinet, and I have taken great time as well as care, even if you can't see it and despite misinformation circulating, in making the decision to begin Dr. Wilson's transition to human resources a few months sooner than originally anticipated."

Glink said Wilson has not yet started in her new position, opting instead to use sick days while contemplating a Family Medical Leave Act leave of absence.

Wilson has not decided whether she will pursue a course of legal action, he said.