79-year-old man charged with killing neighbor during argument to be held without bail

A Lake County judge on Wednesday withheld bail for the 79-year-old man charged with first-degree murder for shooting his neighbor in the head earlier this month.

The ruling by Judge Theodore Potkonjak means Ettore Lacchei will be held at the Lake County jail in Waukegan until his trial is over.

Officials said the shooting happened just before sunset on April 12 while William Martys, 59, was using a leaf blower on his own property.

Lacchei approached Martys, began arguing with him and shot him in the head, authorities said.

New details about the shooting emerged Wednesday.

The people who first called 911 to report the shooting were employees of Lacchei's construction business, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Wednesday.

The employees drove up at 7:35 p.m., saw Martys lying on his driveway and alerted authorities, Covelli said. Investigators believe Lacchei shot Martys just minutes before the employees drove up.

Another detail released Wednesday was that investigators learned Lacchei had made plans to travel to Italy and likely would have been out of the country had they tried to arrest him just a few days later.

Police obtained a search warrant and executed it at Lacchei's home Tuesday. Lacchei was taken into custody without incident, Covelli said.

Investigators found a small-caliber handgun near Lacchei's property line that likely was used to shoot Martys, Covelli said.

Lacchei is next due in court May 25.