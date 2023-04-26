3,000 trees and counting: Middle schoolers hit milestone in Morton Arboretum's planting project

The Morton Arboretum, alongside several local state representatives, called for broader statewide tree planting strategies Wednesday in Springfield as it celebrated the 3,000th tree planted in its yearlong Centennial Tree Planting Initiative.

The announcement, which comes ahead of Arbor Day on Friday, emphasized the importance of mitigating climate impacts and improving community resiliency through purposeful tree planting.

"Science has demonstrated how the presence of neighborhood trees can make a substantial difference in quality of life, especially for vulnerable populations," Arboretum President and CEO Jill Koski said at a news conference regarding the initiative.

Koski said new trees must be planted now for critical benefits like improved air quality and lower flood risk in the future. Trees can also be a critical food source.

The students planted 26 trees, the first in the WaukGrow Food Forest project that will stem from locations throughout the Waukegan area to reduce the impact of the region's food desert -- a term used to describe an urban area where it's difficult to buy affordable or quality fresh food.

The middle school's forest is a food-producing plot that mimics the structure and functionality of a natural forest, providing fruit, attracting pollinators and providing beneficial shade for smaller food plants.

"Beyond producing food, mature, well-maintained trees can help address many challenges communities face, such as lowering heat, reducing flooding and removing pollution," Koski said.

Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman, who helped plant the first tree that was part of the centennial initiative at the Arboretum last April, said that while trees are valuable structures that hold soil in place and mitigate flooding, they also provide an economic benefit by raising property values and encouraging more tourism.

"From the roots to the canopy, they provide benefits for people from top to bottom," the Naperville Democrat said.

Koski added that more individuals and organizations need to take action to address inequities in the availability of mature tree canopies, which "provide a first line of defense against climate impacts throughout the state."

To tackle those inequities, the first step is finding out where they are.

The Chicago Region Trees Initiative, an Arboretum project that began in 2014, has identified each and every tree in the region, using a combination of data including light detection and ranging images to create a map of canopy cover across seven different counties.

The canopy map can be compared with maps of related benefits, like temperature and air quality, at chicagorti.org/maps.

Lydia Scott, director of the Chicago Region Trees Initiative, said her team uses the maps to identify communities that have the highest need for improved tree canopy and its related benefits.

"Trees have significant benefits that they provide that are not equitably distributed. We know that in under-resourced neighborhoods, we often see lower tree canopy because there's less investment there," Scott said. "It becomes an equity issue when you think about trees."

The regional initiative also supports organizations and municipalities by providing expertise and technical assistance services through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Urban and Community Forestry Program.

That support often comes in the form of local policy and ordinances geared toward preserving and protecting trees, such as identifying opportunities to expand species diversity and enacting best practices like pruning trees regularly.

"Trees need to be looked at as a collective resource for the community," Scott said.

She added that residents can take action by volunteering for tree planting events or by encouraging their elected officials to allocate funding for a certified arborist on staff.

"Individuals can make a big difference in urban forests, either by volunteering with the forest preserve district or park district in their community, or just simply by taking care of the trees on their property," Scott said. "A big healthy tree is much better for us than a small, scrawny one. We need to remember that trees are living things just like we are, and they need care."

Arbor Day, a holiday in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees, was founded in 1872 by the Morton family, according to the Arboretum. The family's motto was "Plant Trees."

"This Arbor Day provides an opportunity to commit to immediate and long-term action, working together to increase tree planting and conservation to ensure a resilient future across Illinois," Koski said. "If we are going to make a real impact, it's essential to plant the right trees in the right places and provide the right care so they grow to maturity."

Ellman, who said she loves puns, added that one can never get "Sycamore" trees.

• Jenny Whidden is a climate change and environment writer working with the Daily Herald through a partnership with Report For America supported by The Nature Conservancy. To help support her work with a tax-deductible donation, see dailyherald.com/rfa.