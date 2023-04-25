Veteran Mundelein cop named interim chief

Mundelein Deputy Police Chief Jason Seeley has been named the department's interim boss.

Seeley will take over July 1 after current Chief John Monahan steps down. Monahan and his family are moving out of state.

During Monday's village board meeting, Mayor Steve Lentz said a committee charged with finding Monahan's successor unanimously recommended Seeley for the post after a "pretty lengthy search." The village board approved the promotion without opposition.

Seeley has been with the department since 1999, starting as a patrol officer. He's served in many roles, including as a field training officer and an investigator.

Seeley has worked with several collaborative agencies, too, including the Lake County Major Crash Team, the Illinois State Police Ruse Burglary Task Force, the Cook County Regional Organized Crime Task Force and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Seeley was promoted to sergeant in 2014, to commander in early 2021 and to deputy chief in September 2021.

In related action, the board agreed to hire former Gurnee Police Chief Kevin Woodside as a part-time mentor for Seeley.

Woodside's hiring was necessary, Lentz said, because Seeley hasn't served very long as deputy chief. Lentz described Seeley's tenure in that post as "less than optimal."

Woodside served as Gurnee's chief from 2011 to 2018 as part of a 30-year law-enforcement career.

"He has a stellar reputation and tons of experience," Lentz said.

Woodside, who also is a Gurnee village trustee, will help Seeley transition to his new role and help him develop leadership skills, documents indicate. He'll provide networking opportunities and help develop plans to address employee retention and turnover as well as staff development, among other activities, documents indicate,

Woodside will work remotely or in person at least 15 hours a week for six months. The agreement can be extended to 12 months if needed.

Woodside will be paid $10,000 per month. As an independent contractor, he won't receive health insurance or other employee benefits from Mundelein.