 

Report: Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will not seek reelection in 2024

    Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, shown here in 2022, will not seek reelection in 2024, multiple sources are telling ABC 7 Chicago. Associated Press/Sept. 16, 2022

 
ABC 7 Chicago
Updated 4/25/2023 11:29 AM

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will not seek reelection in 2024, multiple sources are telling ABC 7 Chicago.

The Democrat has served two terms as state's attorney.

