Report: Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will not seek reelection in 2024
Updated 4/25/2023 11:29 AM
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will not seek reelection in 2024, multiple sources are telling ABC 7 Chicago.
The Democrat has served two terms as state's attorney.
