Police: Driver was street racing before fatal Beach Park crash

The 32-year-old Waukegan man involved in a two-vehicle crash in October that killed a 78-year-old Beach Park man was racing another driver at nearly 100 mph just before the crash, police said Tuesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tabios J. Day on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving and aggravated street racing, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

Once apprehended, his initial bail will be set at $350,000, which means he would have to pay $35,000 to be released from jail while the case is pending.

Police said Day was driving an Infiniti sedan and racing another driver on southbound Sheridan Road on the afternoon of Oct. 10.

Peter P. Kliora was making a left turn in his Toyota Prius from Howard Street to Sheridan Road when the crash happened, officials said.

Kliora died from blunt-force injuries suffered in the crash, the Lake County coroner's office said at the time.