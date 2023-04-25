Police: 79-year-old man shot neighbor in the head during argument

An Antioch-area man approached his neighbor, who was using a leaf blower on his property, argued with him, and shot him in the head earlier this month, officials said Tuesday.

Ettore Lacchei, 79 -- who authorities say had various perceived grievances with his neighbor -- is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of William Martys, 59, according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff's office.

The shooting happened just before 7:35 p.m. on April 12, the release said. Paramedics arrived on the scene soon after and took Martys to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators found a small-caliber handgun near Lacchei's property line that likely used to shoot Martys, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Police obtained a search warrant and executed it Lacchei's home Tuesday; Lacchei was taken into custody without incident, Covelli said.

Lacchei is due in court Wednesday morning for a bail hearing, at which point he will be processed at the Lake County jail.

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said the office's criminal investigations division has been "working around the clock to bring Lacchei to justice."

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered," Idleburg said.

"Once again, easy access to firearms has turned a dispute into a deadly crime," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said. "We will support the victims and seek justice in the courtrooms."