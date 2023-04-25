One injured in Aurora warehouse fire Monday afternoon

One person suffered minor injuries during a fire at a document destruction facility on Aurora's north side Monday. Courtesy of Aurora Fire Department

A worker at a document destruction facility on Aurora's north side suffered minor injuries in a fire at the business Monday afternoon.

Aurora Fire Department officials said the worker was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and released.

Firefighters were called to the business on the 700 block of North Farnsworth Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. when several passersby reported smoke showing from the roof.

Fire officials said it took nearly 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, and that firefighters remained on scene for roughly two hours to perform salvage operations and check for hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and fire officials are still trying to determine the point of origin.

The business was allowed to resume operations once firefighters had finished their final sweep of the facility.