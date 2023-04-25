Naperville parents accused of encouraging daughters to fight with classmate

Felony charges have been filed against Naperville parents accused of encouraging their daughters to fight with a fellow junior high school student.

Steven Teague, 36, and Terika Thomas, 30, are each charged with one felony count of contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor.

DuPage County Judge George Ford last week issued a $40,000 arrest warrant for Thomas. Thomas turned herself in to authorities over the weekend, posted the necessary 10%, or $4,000, and was released from custody. Teague also posted bail and was released.

The charges stem from a fight that took place the morning of April 3, prosecutors said. The student was walking to her bus stop at about 7 a.m. while being followed by two girls and their stepfather, later identified as Teague, prosecutors said.

When the student walked past her bus stop to the next bus stop, the two girls, Teague and Thomas, who were in a vehicle, followed her, prosecutors said. Once at the bus stop, the girls attacked the student, throwing her to the ground and punching her with their fists, prosecutors said.

During the altercation, Teague stood by and watched while Thomas got out of her car and encouraged the girls, both juveniles, to "get her," prosecutors said.

The student was not seriously injured, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a joint statement with Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres Tuesday.

Teague is next due in court on May 15. Thomas is scheduled for her arraignment on May 23.