Mundelein creates entertainment tax for ticket sales

Responding to a local cannabis dispensary's plan to hold a concert or series, the Mundelein village board on Monday created a 5% entertainment tax that will be added onto ticket prices.

Rise, 1325 Armour Blvd., has proposed holding concerts in the parking lot across the street from the shop. Possible dates and performers haven't been revealed.

The tax is designed to help the village recoup associated public safety costs, Village Manager Erich Guenther has said. It also will be applied to ticket sales for musical performances at local bars and other activities.

Ticket sales benefiting government agencies and nonprofit groups will be exempt.

The board approved the tax without discussion or objection. Trustees publicly debated the merits of such a tax earlier this month.