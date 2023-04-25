 

Mundelein creates entertainment tax for ticket sales

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/25/2023 10:19 AM

Responding to a local cannabis dispensary's plan to hold a concert or series, the Mundelein village board on Monday created a 5% entertainment tax that will be added onto ticket prices.

Rise, 1325 Armour Blvd., has proposed holding concerts in the parking lot across the street from the shop. Possible dates and performers haven't been revealed.

 

The tax is designed to help the village recoup associated public safety costs, Village Manager Erich Guenther has said. It also will be applied to ticket sales for musical performances at local bars and other activities.

Ticket sales benefiting government agencies and nonprofit groups will be exempt.

The board approved the tax without discussion or objection. Trustees publicly debated the merits of such a tax earlier this month.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 