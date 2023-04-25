Geneva's community garage sale set for April 28-29
Updated 4/25/2023 12:33 PM
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce's annual Community Garage Sale returns on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29.
Homes scattered throughout town will have items for sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A map of participating locations will be available starting Wednesday at genevachamber.com.
Printed maps also can be found at the chamber's office, 8 S. Third St.; Geneva Ace Hardware, 617 State St.; and Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.
