Funding for new park, other projects in Mundelein's $66 million budget

Work is expected to be complete this year on the new Courtland Commons park in Mundelein. The $1.3 million project is being funded by a state grant. Courtesy of Mundelein

Funding for the construction of a park that'll be the future site of the Mundelein Community Days festival and other activities is included in the village's newly approved annual budget.

So is cash for improvements in the downtown area, among other efforts.

The village board approved the roughly $66 million spending plan Monday night without objections. The 2024 fiscal year begins May 1.

The budget calls for about 6% more spending than the 2023 fiscal year's $62 million plan.

Among the more significant planned capital expenditures is the development of Courtland Commons, a park on East Courtland Street at Seymour Avenue.

The park will be built southwest of a roughly 8-acre detention pond that was part of a nearly $9.2 million flood-control project. Since the pond's completion in 2021, it has become a diverse ecosystem with abundant vegetation, insects, mammals, birds and other creatures.

The former headquarters of U.S. Music Corp. was torn down to make room for the pond and the park.

Nearly $1.3 million is included in the new budget for the park, and work should be completed this year, Village Administrator Eric Guenther said. A state grant is expected to cover the cost, officials have said.

The budget also includes about $2.1 million for the realignment of Morris Avenue and other infrastructure improvements there, Guenther said. The work is part of the Morris Station townhouse development at the Canadian National tracks, south of Route 176.

Additionally, $500,000 is budgeted for improvements to an alley behind a vacant commercial building on the north side of Hawley Street.

Both sites are in the downtown area. The alley will connect that building to Morris Avenue.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic may be waning, supply chain shortages continue to drive prices higher and delay completion of some municipal projects, Guenther said.

Officials predict the village's revenue from taxes, fees and other sources also will be about $66 million. That's up nearly 12% from the previous budget.

Revenues are expected to rise because the village's portions of sales tax and income tax are increasing, Guenther said. American Rescue Plan Act funds are boosting revenues, too, he said.