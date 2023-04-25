Dist. 70 to discuss special education for private, homeschool students
Updated 4/25/2023 10:19 AM
Libertyville Elementary District 70 will hold a meeting next month to discuss plans to provide special education services to students with disabilities who attend private and home schools.
The meeting will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, and address plans for the 2023-24 school year.
Administrators and teachers in private schools and parents of students in private and home schools can attend the session, which will be held at the D70 Educational Resource Center, 1381 W. Lake St., Libertyville.
For more information, contact Director of Special Services Chris Otto at (847) 247-2694 or cotto@d70schools.org
