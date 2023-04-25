Chicago teen charged after attempted hold-up at Lombard gas station

An 18-year-old Chicago man is charged in connection with an attempted robbery at a Lombard gas station Monday.

Jaedan Cunningham, of the 7900 block of South Morgan, is charged with attempted armed robbery. A DuPage County judge set Cunningham's bond at $100,000 during a hearing on Tuesday.

Authorities said Cunningham threatened an employee at the Shell gas station at Roosevelt and Westmore-Meyers roads at gunpoint around 2:15 p.m. Monday. According to police, Cunningham pointed a gun at the clerk's face and said, "This is a robbery." Cunningham, however, fled the gas station when the clerk could not open the safe and after he realized he had locked himself out of his car, authorities said.

Responding Lombard police officers located Cunningham near the gas station, and a brief foot chase ensued once Cunningham spotted the officers.

Cunningham will appear in court again on May 22 for arraignment.