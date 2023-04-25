 

Chicago teen charged after attempted hold-up at Lombard gas station

  • Jaedan Cunningham

    Jaedan Cunningham

 
Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 4/25/2023 8:19 PM

An 18-year-old Chicago man is charged in connection with an attempted robbery at a Lombard gas station Monday.

Jaedan Cunningham, of the 7900 block of South Morgan, is charged with attempted armed robbery. A DuPage County judge set Cunningham's bond at $100,000 during a hearing on Tuesday.

 

Authorities said Cunningham threatened an employee at the Shell gas station at Roosevelt and Westmore-Meyers roads at gunpoint around 2:15 p.m. Monday. According to police, Cunningham pointed a gun at the clerk's face and said, "This is a robbery." Cunningham, however, fled the gas station when the clerk could not open the safe and after he realized he had locked himself out of his car, authorities said.

Responding Lombard police officers located Cunningham near the gas station, and a brief foot chase ensued once Cunningham spotted the officers.

Cunningham will appear in court again on May 22 for arraignment.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 