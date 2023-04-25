Barrington begins discussion of crime-free housing ordinance

When Barrington officials discussed the potential of home rule before the November election, one of the possible benefits suggested was a crime-free housing ordinance that would allow the village to work directly with landlords to help address problem tenants, including those who have committed serious crimes.

With Barrington's home-rule status sealed by the November results, the village board now has started the ball rolling on crafting that ordinance.

Trustees received a draft of the ordinance Monday and had their first discussion that evening at their committee of the whole meeting.

Village Manager Scott Anderson walked trustees through the draft, but they still had questions and, in the case of Trustee Emily Young, concerns about its impact on renters. The ordinance would require residential landlords -- Anderson said there are an estimated 730 property owners -- to obtain on an annual basis a residential rental operating license from the village and attend a crime-free housing seminar.

In addition, landlords would insert in their leases a "crime-free housing addendum" that would make criminal activity by tenants, household members, guests or invitees on the premises or within 100 feet a lease violation that would trigger eviction proceedings.

Landlords could also be subject to revocation of their operating licenses for life-safety violations.

Trustees asked for more information about the mechanics of the ordinance, as well as what constitutes a serious criminal offense.

Village attorney James Bateman said it could include DUI offenses, while Anderson said it could also include drug-related crimes as well as violent crimes that are not domestic, including burglary, robbery and battery.

Young, who is a renter, said, "I feel like there are not a lot of protections for renters."

But Bateman said a judge would actually have to make the final decision on whether the circumstances justify eviction.

"Somebody who is committing a DUI near where they live or reckless driving, they represent a threat to the tenants in the building," he said.

Young responded, "I'm not here saying everybody should go out and drunk drive, but I don't know if the right course of action for someone who gets a DUI is to not have housing," adding that "the reality is that when you go to rent somewhere else, they're going to call your last landlord, who will say they got evicted."