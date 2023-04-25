Annual Lombard Lilac Sale opens May 11
Updated 4/25/2023 12:34 PM
The Lombard Garden Club's annual Lilac Sale will open at noon Thursday, May 11, at Lilacia Park, 150 W. Parkside Ave.
Lilacs are $35 each, including tax. There is a $3 processing fee for credit card payments.
Sale hours are noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, or while supplies last, on the north side of the park.
The lilacs sell out quickly, and sales are in-person only this year.
Visit lombardgardenclub.org for more information.
The Lombard Park District Perennial Plant Sale will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, while supplies last, near the Lilacia Park Green House.
Article Comments
