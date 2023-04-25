 

Annual Lombard Lilac Sale opens May 11

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/25/2023 12:34 PM

The Lombard Garden Club's annual Lilac Sale will open at noon Thursday, May 11, at Lilacia Park, 150 W. Parkside Ave.

Lilacs are $35 each, including tax. There is a $3 processing fee for credit card payments.

 

Sale hours are noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, or while supplies last, on the north side of the park.

The lilacs sell out quickly, and sales are in-person only this year.

Visit lombardgardenclub.org for more information.

The Lombard Park District Perennial Plant Sale will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, while supplies last, near the Lilacia Park Green House.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 