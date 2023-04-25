1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Lemont petroleum plant

An explosion at a Lemont petroleum plant killed one person and injured a second Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said that one person was confirmed dead and a second was transported to a hospital in Joliet following the explosion at Seneca Petroleum.

The sheriff's office said fire and emergency crews were at the scene after the explosion and they had controlled a fire. The sheriff's office said the explosion brought down some power lines.

"Initial reports indicate that the explosion may be from an asphalt tank," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Fire personnel do not believe that any type of hazmat situation has occurred and there is no danger to the public."

OSHA has been called to the scene, as well as ComEd.