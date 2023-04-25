1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Lemont-area petroleum plant

An explosion and fire at a petroleum plant near Lemont left a 25-year-old worker dead and a second injured Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters with the Lemont Fire Protection District responded about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday to a fire at Seneca Petroleum Co., 12460 New Ave., said Chief Dan Tasso. The fire was brought under control a short time after 10:20 a.m., he said.

Homewood resident Dru A. Worker was identified by Will County Coroner Laurie Summers' office as the man who died.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The other worker was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to Lemont fire officials.

The first units on the scene reported there was a "working fire involving an asphalt storage tank with numerous injuries," Lemont fire officials said.

Television footage of the scene showed damage to several circular tanks at the complex, with large pieces of debris on the ground and yellow railing hanging from more than one tank. Apparent power lines were also visible on top of a damaged pickup truck at the site, which is in an unincorporated area adjacent to railroad tracks and a roadway. Tasso told reporters there is no hazard to the community.

"There is no environmental concern at this time," he said.

Damage estimates were not available as of Tuesday, Lemont fire officials said.

The Occuational Safety and Health Administration had been called to the scene, as well as ComEd, the Will County sheriff's office said.

The explosion caused some power lines to come down, according to the sheriff's office.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report