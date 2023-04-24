Two suffer minor injuries in Elgin apartment blaze

A firefighter and resident were treated for minor injuries following a fire at an Elgin apartment complex Sunday night.

The resident was treated at the scene and released while the firefighter was transported to a hospital for dehydration and heat exhaustion, but has since been released.

Firefighters were called to the six-unit complex on the 1100 block of Royal Boulevard just after 8 p.m. for reports of a possible fire.

Firefighters reported smoke showing from the second and third floors when they arrived.

It took nearly 12 minutes to bring the blaze under control, fire officials said.

All six units were deemed uninhabitable, though only five were occupied. The residents of those five units were able to find housing elsewhere for the night, fire officials said.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $300,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.