Residents displaced after fire damages Lombard home

Residents of a Lombard house were temporarily displaced after a weekend fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to their home, authorities said Monday.

Lombard firefighters were alerted to the blaze on the 600 block of North Vista Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Early reports described a fire on the exterior of the home. The resident tried to put out the fire with a garden hose.

When firefighters arrived, the exterior fire had mostly been extinguished by the resident, but it had spread into a portion of the attic. Crews quickly worked to protect the resident's property with tarps before removing the ceiling and extinguishing a small fire in the attic. The damage was contained to a small area of the home, and there were no reported injuries.

"We are grateful for the quick action of our responding firefighters, who worked diligently to ensure that the fire was contained and that the resident's property was protected," Deputy Fire Chief Ray Kickert said in a statement Monday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Villa Park and Addison fire departments also assisted Lombard firefighters.