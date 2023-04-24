 

Defense calls bribery charges 'collateral damage' in feds' pursuit of Madigan

  • Clockwise, from top left: former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-City Club President Jay Doherty and former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore.

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 4/24/2023 7:49 PM

A defense attorney for a longtime friend of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan called on a federal jury Monday to "be the shield" between a private citizen and a "very powerful government committed, dedicated and on a mission to get Mike Madigan."

But federal prosecutors asked that same jury to reject the idea that a "stunning" stream of benefits delivered to Madigan by that friend and three others amounted to anything other than bribery, albeit not in the traditional cash-in-an-envelope sense.

 

The comments came as lawyers spent more than five hours Monday making their closing arguments in the trial of four former political power players accused of a conspiracy to bribe Madigan. On trial are Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty. The case could go to the jury Tuesday.

