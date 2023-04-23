Waukegan police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run accident

An unidentified Waukegan man was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run accident on the 3000 block of Washington Street.

The victim was found in critical condition after the Waukegan Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 10:12 p.m., police said in a news release. The victim was transported to Vista Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.

The identity of the victim is unknown pending autopsy.

The pedestrian was seen on area video footage trying to cross Washington Street when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, officials said.

Police found a car matching the description early Sunday morning in North Chicago. The vehicle, which has since been towed and processed for evidence, was reported stolen at approximately 10:44 p.m. Saturday.

The Waukegan Police Department is seeking the identification of the hit-and-run driver. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip via the Waukegan Police Department tip app; by calling the WPD "Tip-Line" at 847-360-9001; or by texting the keyword WPDTIP and a message/tip to 847411. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted via the department's website at www.waukeganil.gov/Police.