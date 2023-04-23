Tickets on sale for Downtown Naperville Wine Walk

Tickets are on sale for the Downtown Naperville Wine Walk.

Scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. June 4, tickets cost $50 and are available at downtownnaperville.com.

Participants will be offered a one-ounce glass of red or white wine at each stop. There will be two routes on the walk featuring a variety of shops, restaurants and spas.

Event check-in will take place at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 244 S. Main St., and will end at 2:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Naperville Woman's Club.

Tickets are transferrable but no refunds will be offered. For more information, email danielle@downtownnaperville.com.