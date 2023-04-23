Palatine police help pull four residents from burning building

Palatine police officers helped pull four residents to safety Saturday night after fire broke out in a business located below their second-floor apartment, officials said Sunday.

According to the Palatine Fire Department, firefighters responded at 9:56 p.m. to a report of a fire with four residents trapped inside the two-story building at 434 E. Northwest Highway.

Palatine police arrived first and assisted the four residents out of the building. Two of the residents were taken to a hospital for treatment for possible smoke inhalation, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters located the fire in a first-floor business and quickly extinguished it. By 10:20 p.m., it was under control, officials said.

Authorities said damage estimates were not available Sunday, but the fire was contained to one first-floor business and the rest of the building sustained minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials said 34 firefighters, including from Rolling Meadows and Arlington Heights, responded to the blaze.

Firefighters said working smoke detectors prevented the situation from being worse.